Ranking the 5 best Iron Bowls during the Saban tenure

The Iron Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers is one of the most traditional and important rivalries in all of college football.

Alabama holds the edge in the series, with a win-loss record of 47-37-1.

Five of the last seven games have been won by the Crimson Tide, including the 2020 edition.

Last year’s game proved to be a cakewalk for the eventual national champions in Tuscaloosa, winning 42-13.

Since Nick Saban took the job at Alabama in 2007 the Iron Bowl has had some outstanding games. Here are my favorites.

5. 2009 - Alabama 26, Auburn 21

Dec 5, 2009; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy (12) celebrates a touchdown by running back Mark Ingram (not pictured) during the fourth quarter of the 2009 SEC championship game against the Florida Gators at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

With an 11-0 record and a No. 2 ranking, the Crimson Tide would need to pick up a win in Jordan-Hare to keep their undefeated season and a chance at the BCS National Championship alive.

At the midway point in the fourth quarter down 21-14, Alabama would need “The Drive” to get the win.

Crimson Tide QB Greg McElroy would complete six consecutive passes for 59 yards to get to the Auburn 7 following a 17-yard catch by RB Trent Richardson.

McElroy faked a handoff to Richardson and immediately found fullback Roy Upchurch open just over the top of Auburn corner Neiko Thorpe for an all-too-easy 4-yard touchdown pass for a 26-21 advantage, culminating a sensational 15-play, 79-yard scoring drive that took off more than 7 minutes off the clock with just over a minute left in regulation.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide used that victory to propel itself to its first SEC championship in a decade a week later and a definitive 37-21 win over Colt McCoy and No. 2 Texas in the BCS title game in Pasadena, California.

4. 2012 - Alabama 49, Auburn 0

Nov 12, 2011; Starkville, MS, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback A.J. McCarron (10) pitches the ball to running back Trent Richardson (3) during the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium Stadium. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 24-7. Mandatory Credit: Spruce Derden-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re a fan of close games, this one certainly wasn’t for you.

Sometimes little brother needs to be put back in his place, and that’s exactly what happened during the 2012 Iron Bowl.

Alabama would score on its first seven possessions.

Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron threw four touchdown passes, running back Eddie Lacy ran for two more and one-time Auburn commit T.J. Yeldon added another. All three were taken out in the middle of the third quarter after Alabama took a 49-0 lead.

This Iron Bowl victory for the Tide is the second-most lopsided win in Iron Bowl History.

The loss for Auburn was their ninth to finish the year 3-9.

Alabama would go on to win the BCS National Championship against Notre Dame 42-14.

3. 2015 - Alabama 29, Auburn 13

Dec 5, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Derrick Henry (2) runs against Florida Gators defensive back Jalen Tabor (31) during the third quarter of the 2015 SEC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Griffith would hit on five field goals in this Iron Bowl in Jordan-Hare.

Just two years removed from the play that Auburn fans still scream about, the “Kick Six”, Griffith proved that it wasn’t bugging him.

Besides the kicker, Alabama running back Derrick Henry had a monster day, setting a school record with 46 carries and 271 yards. This would he Henry’s fourth game of the season with 200+ yards rushing.

Alabama would go on to win in the SEC Championship game against Florida.

A few weeks later, the Crimson Tide would win the CFP National Championship with wins over Michigan State and Clemson.

2. 2008 - Alabama 36, Auburn 0

Aug 30, 2008; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback John Parker Wilson (14) and offensive coordinator Jim McElwain talk prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

This one was special, folks.

In just his second year, head coach Nick Saban led his Alabama Crimson Tide to an 11-0 season pending an Auburn matchup to finish it unbeaten.

Auburn had beaten Alabama six times in a row (thanks for that probation, Tennessee) and Tide fans were chomping at the bit to get back in the win column.

It was Nick Saban’s first victory in the rivalry, and Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville’s final game on the Plains.

Glen Coffee rushed for 144 yards and freshman Mark Ingram scored a pair of touchdowns for the Tide. Alabama’s defense, meanwhile, limited Auburn’s offense to just 170 yards. The Tigers made it across midfield only once in the game.

Greg McElroy would complete the rout with a 36-yard TD pass to Marquis Maze with about 3:00 remaining in the game.

1. 2020 - Alabama 42, Auburn 13

Nov 28, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the Iron Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports

The most recent win is always the best. And the 2020 Iron Bowl was a whole lot of fun to watch.

In a game without Saban patrolling the sidelines, Alabama looked the part as the No. 1 team in the country even without him.

Quarterback Mac Jones, who completed 18 of 26 passes for 302 yards and five touchdowns to three different receivers, was undoubtedly the player of the game. DeVonta Smith (seven receptions, 171 yards) and John Metchie III (six receptions, 55 yards) caught two apiece. Jahleel Billingsley (two catches, 33 yards) also caught one. Running back Najee Harris was impressive as well, rushing 11 times for 96 yards and a score.

Alabama’s defense stepped up in a big way during this one, allowing just two field goals and a garbage time touchdown to Bo Nix.

Alabama looks to have an equally impressive showing during 2021’s Iron Bowl on Saturday.

Catch the Iron Bowl on CBS at 2:30 p.m. CST, with Gary Danielson and Brad Nessler on the call.

