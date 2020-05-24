Where Nick Bosa ranks on 49ers' five best rookie seasons since 2010

The 49ers had the rare opportunity in the 2020 NFL Draft to have two first-round picks just months after losing a late lead in Super Bowl LIV. Their two first-round picks have some big shoes to fill, too.

Javon Kinlaw (No. 14) is in the tough position of replacing Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from Day 1. Receiver Brandon Aiyuk (No. 25) has to step in for the departed Emmanuel Sanders while also proving Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch right that he was worth trading up for, and worth passing on the likes of Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb. The expectations are high, to say the least.

The stakes are sky-high if the 49ers want to get back to the Super Bowl. They can't waste time grooming these two.

Over the last decade, San Francisco has found several home runs in the drafts and plenty of duds. Which side of history will Kinlaw and Aiyuk fall on?

Let's look back at the five best 49ers rookie seasons over the last decade.

