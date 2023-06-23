Ranking the 4 most important free agent additions for the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an incredibly busy offseason. The 2023 NFL draft was a huge hit and Pittsburgh signed multiple free agents who will quickly be in line to start. Here is our ranking of the four biggest free-agent additions for Pittsburgh this offseason.

1 - G Isaac Seumalo

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

In terms of the biggest upgrade, the jump from Kevin Dotson to Isaac Seumalo is easily the biggest, Seumalo is the second-best lineman on the team without ever taking a snap and for a team that wants to be physical and run the football, will be a huge part of it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

2 - LB Cole Holcomb

Make no mistake, if the signing of Cole Holcomb turns into a bust, the season will be impacted. Pittsburgh gave up everything at inside linebacker and brought in Holcomb along with Elandon Roberts to fix the weakest unit on the team.

3 - CB Patrick Peterson

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

It was unfortunate that the Steelers were unable to re-sign Cameron Sutton but landing veteran Patrick Peterson is an upgrade at cornerback on multiple fronts. Despite his age, Peterson is still playing great football and even more so is a tremendous mentor to the Steelers young cornerbacks.

4 - EDGE Markus Golden

The Steelers waited but their patience paid off when they signed Markus Golden. He will be a key member of the EDGE rotation and gives the Steelers perhaps the best three-man pass-rushing group in the AFC.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire