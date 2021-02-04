Ranking the 4 most important free agents for the Steelers to keep in 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a serious free-agent predicament when the new league year kicks off in March. The list of free agents is extensive and unfortunately there just isn’t enough money to go around.

Knowing there is zero change Pittsburgh signs them all back, here are my four priority guys to get back into the fold next season based on being budget-friendly and at the same time important to the team’s plans.

1-EDGE Bud Dupree

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

There was a time when edge rusher Bud Dupree would have been nowhere on this list just based on what his asking price would be. But his ACL injury complicates things and could give the Steelers a shot to bring him back on a more cap-friendly deal.

2-OT Zach Banner

AP Photo/Don Wright

The Steelers have to re-build their offensive line and offensive tackle Zach Banner could be key. He is another young player with a ton of potential and could be re-signed on the cheap after a knee injury.

3-OL Matt Feiler

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

You can't have a team full of All-Pros but Matt Feiler has proven to be a capable starter at multiple positions along the offensive line. Feiler is going to be one of those mid-tier free agents but his is worth it.

4-WR Ray-Ray McCloud

The Steelers have just scratched the surface of the potential of wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud. He is already entrenched as the team's kick and punt returner but with Matt Canada running the offense next season, McCloud could become an explosive weapon on offense as well.