Ranking 4 free agents who could improve Seahawks cornerback depth

The Seahawks should have one of the stronger cornerback rooms in the NFL in 2022, assuming they can keep their current group together. Both D.J. Reed and Sidney Jones are set to become free agents in a few weeks, though. Re-signing both of them should be a high priority this offseason for general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll. However, there’s no guarantee they’ll be able to come to terms with both.

That means Seattle might be in the market for more cornerback depth when the new league year begins. Here are four free agents who could help the most.

Panthers CB Donte Jackson - 26 years old

Ideally, Tre Brown and D.J. Reed will be the starting outside corners in Week 1 for the Seahawks and Sidney Jones will be the first backup. It might be worth bringing in Donte Jackson, as well.

Jackson is a former second-round pick with plus athleticism and ball skills. He’s not afraid to take risks and make plays on the ball – something that should appeal to a Seattle defense that had just 11 interceptions this season. Jackson has tallied 12 picks and 38 pass breakups in his career so far (55 games). He only allowed seven yards per target this year.

On the downside, he is a bit small for an outside corner at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds. He might be a better fit in the slot, which is the greatest need for this secondary.

Rams CB Darious Williams - 28 years old

The Rams haven’t had much luck against the 49ers in recent years (they’ve lost six straight matchups going into Sunday’s NFC Championship game) but they’ve beaten up on almost everyone else, including the Seahawks. One reason is a superb pass defense anchored by a strong pass rush and a secondary that plays extremely tight coverage.

Jalen Ramsey is the star of the bunch, but Darious Williams (5-foot-9, 187 pounds) has also done good work, especially from the slot. His numbers in 2021 were slightly down, but were solid from 2019-2020. Williams has posted six interceptions over the last three years to go with 23 PBUs. While he had no picks and gave up four touchdowns this season, he only allowed 6.6 yards per target.

Broncos CB Bryce Callahan - 30 years old

The Broncos have hired Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach and appear to be making a legitimate run at Aaron Rodgers. If they can get him, Denver will likely need to make some room for his contract – they have around $41 million in cap space and Rodgers is due over $46.6 million in 2022.

If that happens, Callahan (5-foot-9, 188 pounds) may be one of the pieces that the Broncos need to surrender to the market in order to accomodate their new QB1. Callahan has totaled six picks and 29 PBUs in 66 career games with Denver and Chicago. His extensive familiarity with the Vic Fangio style of defense would also mesh with the candidates Seattle has been looking at to fill their void at defensive coordinator.

Chargers CB Chris Harris Jr. - 32 years old

As long as this team is in the market for a true slot corner, they might as well try to get the best in the business. Harris might be a bit past his prime at this point. However, he’s still a quality slot corner and his experience – (162 career regular season games plus nine in the playoffs) would be a welcome bonus for a very young position group.

An excellent tackler for his size (5-foot-10, 199 pounds), Harris has totaled 22 interceptions and 94 passes defensed during his time in the NFL. This year, he allowed 7.4 yards per target and a respectable 93.4 passer rating.

