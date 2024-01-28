Advertisement

Ranking all 32 teams (including the Saints) by their 2024 strength of schedule

Dylan Sanders
·2 min read

The New Orleans Saints had an easy schedule on paper in 2023 but weren’t able to do much with it. They’ll have another shot at it this season as they have the easiest schedule in the league.

A big reason for that ranking is the fact that the NFC South was as weak as it was last season, which includes the Panthers having the worst record in the league. In addition to the NFC South, the Saints also face the NFC and AFC West.

Here is every team ranked by their strength of schedule in 2024, based on their opponents’ combined records during the 2023 season according to pro football researcher Ivan Urena, from toughest to easiest:

New Orleans Saints: .453

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons: .453

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears: .467

Carolina Panthers: .467

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers: .478

Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports
Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: .478

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals: .488

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks: .488

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins: .488

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts: .491

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images
Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles: .488

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans: .491

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos: .495

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals: .502

Graythen/Getty Images
Graythen/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs: .502

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings: .502

Christopher Mast/Getty Images
Christopher Mast/Getty Images

Washington Commanders: .502

Dallas Cowboys: .505

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams: .505

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

New York Jets: .505

Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers: .505

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions: .509

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars: .512

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Las Vegas Raiders: .512

New England Patriots: .512

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills: .516

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Giants: .518

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers: .526

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans

Tim Warner/Getty Images
Tim Warner/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers: .533

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens: .536

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns: .547

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire