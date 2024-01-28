Ranking all 32 teams (including the Saints) by their 2024 strength of schedule

The New Orleans Saints had an easy schedule on paper in 2023 but weren’t able to do much with it. They’ll have another shot at it this season as they have the easiest schedule in the league.

A big reason for that ranking is the fact that the NFC South was as weak as it was last season, which includes the Panthers having the worst record in the league. In addition to the NFC South, the Saints also face the NFC and AFC West.

Here is every team ranked by their strength of schedule in 2024, based on their opponents’ combined records during the 2023 season according to pro football researcher Ivan Urena, from toughest to easiest:

New Orleans Saints: .453

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers: .467

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Graythen/Getty Images

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Christopher Mast/Getty Images

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire