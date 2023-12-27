Ranking all 32 teams (including Joe Flacco and the Browns) by Super Bowl odds

Quarterback Joe Flacco has been a revelation for the Cleveland Browns.

They have now won three straight games with him starting under center in Cleveland, and Flacco has thrown for 300 yards for the third straight game for the first time in his career. This has put the Browns firmly in the playoff race, with the chance to clinch a spot and the fifth seed Thursday night against the New York Jets.

This combined with the elite defense the Browns are putting on the field, Cleveland is establishing themselves as legit competitors in the AFC. Does Flacco have one more magical run in him a decade after his first Super Bowl MVP award?

The Browns still have to take care of business against the Jets and Cincinnati Bengals to end the season, but they have put themselves in a great position as the season winds to an end. Using BetMGM’s odds, here are all 32 teams ranked by their odds to win the Super Bowl with just two weeks left in the season.

Carolina Panthers: ELIMINATED FROM CONTENTION

New England Patriots: ELIMINATED FROM CONTENTION

Washington Commanders: ELIMINATED FROM CONTENTION

Arizona Cardinals: ELIMINATED FROM CONTENTION

New York Giants: ELIMINATED FROM CONTENTION

New York Jet: ELIMINATED FROM CONTENTION

Los Angeles Chargers: ELIMINATED FROM CONTENTION

Tennessee Titans: ELIMINATED FROM CONTENTION

Chicago Bears: +100000

Las Vegas Raiders: +75000

Denver Broncos: +75000

Pittsburgh Steelers: +30000

Cincinnati Bengals: +25000

Atlanta Falcons: +25000

New Orleans Saints: +20000

Minnesota Vikings: +20000

Green Bay Packers: +15000

Houston Texans: +10000

Indianapolis Colts: +8000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +6600

Seattle Seahawks: +6600

Los Angeles Rams: +6600

Cleveland Browns: +5000

Jacksonville Jaguars: +4000

Detroit Lions: +1800

Buffalo Bills: +1100

Dallas Cowboys: +1000

Philadelphia Eagles: +800

Miami Dolphins: +800

Kansas City Chiefs: +800

Baltimore Ravens: +400

San Francisco 49ers: +240

