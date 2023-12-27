Ranking all 32 teams (including Joe Flacco and the Browns) by Super Bowl odds
Quarterback Joe Flacco has been a revelation for the Cleveland Browns.
They have now won three straight games with him starting under center in Cleveland, and Flacco has thrown for 300 yards for the third straight game for the first time in his career. This has put the Browns firmly in the playoff race, with the chance to clinch a spot and the fifth seed Thursday night against the New York Jets.
This combined with the elite defense the Browns are putting on the field, Cleveland is establishing themselves as legit competitors in the AFC. Does Flacco have one more magical run in him a decade after his first Super Bowl MVP award?
The Browns still have to take care of business against the Jets and Cincinnati Bengals to end the season, but they have put themselves in a great position as the season winds to an end. Using BetMGM’s odds, here are all 32 teams ranked by their odds to win the Super Bowl with just two weeks left in the season.
Carolina Panthers: ELIMINATED FROM CONTENTION
New England Patriots: ELIMINATED FROM CONTENTION
Washington Commanders: ELIMINATED FROM CONTENTION
Arizona Cardinals: ELIMINATED FROM CONTENTION
New York Giants: ELIMINATED FROM CONTENTION
New York Jet: ELIMINATED FROM CONTENTION
Los Angeles Chargers: ELIMINATED FROM CONTENTION
Tennessee Titans: ELIMINATED FROM CONTENTION
Chicago Bears: +100000
Las Vegas Raiders: +75000
Denver Broncos: +75000
Pittsburgh Steelers: +30000
Cincinnati Bengals: +25000
Atlanta Falcons: +25000
New Orleans Saints: +20000
Minnesota Vikings: +20000
Green Bay Packers: +15000
Houston Texans: +10000
Indianapolis Colts: +8000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +6600
Seattle Seahawks: +6600
Los Angeles Rams: +6600
Cleveland Browns: +5000
Jacksonville Jaguars: +4000
Detroit Lions: +1800
Buffalo Bills: +1100
Dallas Cowboys: +1000
Philadelphia Eagles: +800
Miami Dolphins: +800
Kansas City Chiefs: +800
Baltimore Ravens: +400
San Francisco 49ers: +240
[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=646863720]