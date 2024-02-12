Ranking all 32 teams (including the Eagles) by Super Bowl 59 odds

The 2023 NFL season is a wrap after the Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime victory against the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Kansas City went back to back in Super Bowl victories, and they’ve won three of the last five Lombardi Trophies.

With the new league year and free agency set to begin, we’re looking at the early odds on favorites to win Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans next February, according to BetMGM.

Philadelphia went 11-6 this season, and they’ll enter 2024 with the eight-best odds to win the Super Bowl.

Dec 3, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) scores on a two point conversion against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

+25000

Jan 17, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo poses for a photo at a press conference held at Gillette Stadium to announce his hiring as head coach. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

+20000

Feb 5, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn (M) poses for a picture with Commanders managing partner Josh Harris (L) and Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters (R) at an introductory press conference at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

+15000

Brian Callahan speaks during a press conference after being hired as the Tennessee Titans new head coach at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

+15000

New York Giants Head Coach, Brian Daboll, in the fourth quarter, just before his team beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-10, Sunday, January 7, 2024.

+15000

Denver Brocos

Dec 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) before the game against the New England Patriots at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

+10000

RENTON, WASHINGTON – FEBRUARY 01: Mike Macdonald as Macdonald speaks to the media as he is named the new head coach of the Seattle Seahawks at Virginia Mason Athletic Center on February 01, 2024 in Renton, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

+8000

Jan 6, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

+8000

Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce talks to media against the Kansas City Chiefs after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

+8000

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 12, 2023, in Glendale.

+8000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sep 25, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back too pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

+6600

Dec 3, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) run against Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III (21) and cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

+6600

HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 17: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts in action against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

+5000

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

+5000

Atlanta Falcons

Nov 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) catches a touchdown pass against the New Orleans Saints in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

+5000

Dec 24, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell reacts during the game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

+4000

+4000

+3000

+3000

+3000

+2500

Houston Texans

+2500

+2500

+2000

Philadelphia Eagles

+1600

+1600

+1400

Detroit Lions

+1200

Buffalo Bills

+1200

Baltimore Ravens

+850

Kansas City Chiefs

+750

San Francisco 49ers

+500

