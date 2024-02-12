Ranking all 32 teams (including the Eagles) by Super Bowl 59 odds
The 2023 NFL season is a wrap after the Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime victory against the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Kansas City went back to back in Super Bowl victories, and they’ve won three of the last five Lombardi Trophies.
With the new league year and free agency set to begin, we’re looking at the early odds on favorites to win Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans next February, according to BetMGM.
Philadelphia went 11-6 this season, and they’ll enter 2024 with the eight-best odds to win the Super Bowl.
Carolina Panthers
+25000
New England Patriots
+20000
Washington Commanders
+15000
Tennessee Titans
+15000
New York Giants
+15000
Denver Brocos
+10000
Seattle Seahawks
+8000
Pittsburgh Steelers
+8000
Las Vegas Raiders
+8000
Arizona Cardinals
+8000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
+6600
New Orleans Saints
+6600
Indianapolis Colts
+5000
Cleveland Browns
+5000
Atlanta Falcons
+5000
Minnesota Vikings
+4000
Chicago Bears
+4000
New York Jets
+3000
Los Angeles Rams
+3000
Jacksonville Jaguars
+3000
Los Angeles Chargers
+2500
Houston Texans
+2500
Green Bay Packers
+2500
Miami Dolphins
+2000
Philadelphia Eagles
+1600
Dallas Cowboys
+1600
Cincinnati Bengals
+1400
Detroit Lions
+1200
Buffalo Bills
+1200
Baltimore Ravens
+850
Kansas City Chiefs
+750
San Francisco 49ers
+500