Ranking all 32 teams (including the Browns) by strength of schedule in 2024

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2024 season off the heels of an 11-win campaign and a wild card birth, beating all of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals along the way. Looking to get back into the playoffs again next year, they will look to recreate some of the magic they found this past season despite starting five different quarterbacks.

The Browns had one of the easiest schedules in the NFL last season as well, and caught multiple teams without their starting quarterbacks. This is not to diminish what they did as head coach Kevin Stefanski reeled in his second NFL Coach of the Year award in four years. This is just to add a bit more context.

What does their schedule look like in 2024, however? We know they will not be playing in Brazil to start the season against the Philadelphia Eagles as the Green Bay Packers were instead handed that game. We do know, however, that the AFC North will continue to be a gauntlet despite what the rest of their schedule might look like.

According to Sharp Analytics, here are all 32 teams (including the Browns) ranked by their strength of schedule in 2024.

