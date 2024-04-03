Ranking all 32 teams (including the Browns) in dead cap eaten in 2024

While the Cleveland Browns tend to spend more than almost every team in the NFL under general manager Andrew Berry, they are wise in their spending. This is reflected in the amount of dead cap the Browns are forced to eat yearly.

Despite utilizing void years, which kick a portion of a player’s bonus down the road (as the salary cap rises, hiding a chunk of that cap hit under future years is beneficial), the Browns are not strapped with a ton of dead money that would strap them down this year. They are strapped with dead money on just seven players, one of which is defensive end Jadeveon Clowney after pushing his bonuses down the road instead of paying the whole chunk upfront.

While it may look bad on paper, this has benefited the Browns as they were able to lower Clowney’s cap hit for the 2022 season, even if they’ve had to pay a small chunk of money out of the cap of future years. This has been a staple of how Berry opts to structure contracts.

Is this a league-wide trend or are the Browns outliers in terms of owing dead money? Here are all 32 teams ranked by how much dead money they are forced to eat in 2024 against their salary cap.

All numbers are from Over the Cap

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire