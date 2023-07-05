Ranking all 32 starting RBs: Where does Tony Pollard fall?

Gone are the days when having a workhorse running back is the ideal scenario for all 32 teams. The speed and power of the league has increased to the point the head-on collisions that backs take is too much to have a bevy of backs with long sustained careers of 300 touches a season.

Now, backs need to be a major component in the passing attack, and more often than not they are best as part of a rotation that limits the wear and tear on their bodies. Certainly there are exceptions to the rule, but the last five years or so have seen the idea of a workhorse back become more rare. So who are the best backs in the league? That’s an eternal debate for every position, but here we’ll put the halfbacks and tailbacks in a mixer and see who sits atop the totem entering 2023.

Several factors were used to create this ranking, including rushing and receiving ability, skill with the ball in their hands, team concept and usage. Of course, this list will look much different by the end of the year, but for now here’s how I see the pecking order.

A decent receiving option out the backfield who gets a chance to be the clear-cut No. 1 going into training camp.

Sanders will have to convince me he’s not a product of playing with Jalen Hurts; nothing stands out as special.

Has a good chance to outplay this ranking but we’ll never know until teams have to respect the Washington pass game.

Has offered very little in the receiving phase of the position.

1,000 yards on the ground as a rookie is certainly noteworthy, but he feels more like a product of the system than a standout talent.

Mixon is slow and steady but he’s not making anyone miss and he sucks at it or the Bengals just aren’t creative at goal-line play.

Has a nose for the end zone, which is ideal, but outside of that doesn’t wow with any particular trait.

Harris gets kudos for being able to withstand the workload in such a bad offense. If the passing game ever wakes up maybe there’s a real evaluation to be had.

Herbert has as much chance to shoot up the ranks as anyone, but until he gets more work and proves he can be that elusive with teams focusing on him, he’s in the lower third.

An extremely elusive back with little (yet) to show for it.

James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Similar to Herbert, allow Cook to be the focal point of the rushing attack and see if he can maintain his change-of-pace production levels.

The Patriots offense was broken, but Stevenson increased his workload and improved on his rookie-season performance. Impressive.

JK Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens

Dobbins is set to make a huge leap in 2023 thanks to the return of Lamar Jackson and a hopeful season of full health. Could easily be a top-10 back in short order.

Running back D’Andre Swift

Swift seems to always be nicked in some way, but joining the Eagles offense should see him maintain his pseudo breakout of 2022.

There was no offense around the rookie, but he took the work he was assigned and did what was asked in 2022.

Out of the Dalvin Cook shadow, we’ll see if Mattison has the ability to be the lead dog in the pack.

One of my favorite offseason signings, Montgomery has always been a better player than his volume stats say he is.

Kamara hasn’t averaged over four yards a carry since 2020, will Derek Carr joining the franchise get him going once again? We’ll see, but there may be a suspension in the cards.

Put some respect on the seventh rounder’s name. Pacheco is an exciting back who produces while being sparingly used. That usage should increase in 2023.

Mostert is in a race-car offense and is one of the most elusive backs. Combined with the clean boxes he sees and things should be looking even further up in the coming season.

Travis Etienne, Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Is Year 3 the big breakout for the former Clemson star? Another elusive back who should see another heavy dose of opportunities in an offense that is expanding every year.

Ekeler didn’t get the long-term commitment he was looking for, but he’s a touchdown machine on a squad that continues to augment the passing game with more weapons.

Is Barkley the most overrated back in the game? Probably, but he’s still a good player. The offense around him didn’t do him any favors but he doesn’t have a great injury track record and his stats are more volume than elite. He actually received quite a bump in the rankings based on expectations rather than performance score. Low DVOA, low elusive score, tons of touches.

All eyes will be on Jones with the departure of Aaron Rodgers. The back could be even more involved in the Packers’ offense, though he didn’t add much as a receiver in 2022 aside from a sure set of hands.

His knee injury was a sad sight after a promising start to the rookie year. He would likely be a top-five back were he healthy, but we’ll keep him top 10 even if he will start the year slowly.

Taylor wasn’t good in 2022, but what he did in 2021 merits his continued inclusion in 2023. When considering he had January ankle surgery to fix what ailed him, don’t be surprised for him to reach 1,600 yards or more.

Pollard is fast, shifty, powerful and tough to bring down. He catches out the backfield and can be put in actual routes, though the Cowboys don’t utilize him much in that regard. The only question is how much workload he can handle and how much they’ll give him.

An excellent player in the perfect offense for him, many would expect him to be ranked No. 1 or No. 2. That injury history cannot be ignored though.

A rookie with no skins on the wall, but Robinson will be the lead back in an offense that produced not one, but two top-six DVOA rushers in 2022 (Cordarelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier). He’s special in an offense that will exploit him.

Henry led the league in carries for the third time in four years but for the first time in that stretch failed to average over 100 yards per game. He did increase his receptions quite a bit in 2022, the question is what will the rest of the passing game do to help him out.

Jacobs’ scrimmage yards to start his career is only bested by a group of players who all are in the Hall of Fame. There may be QB regression and he’s playing for a long-term deal so there may be an all-time season on the horizon.

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Brons

There’s nothing Chubb doesn’t excel at. He’s a powerful and elusive runner, he is a weapon in the passing game and he sees the ball a ton. If Deshaun Waston returns to form, there’s a magical season on the horizon for Chubb.

