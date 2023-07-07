Ranking all 32 starting quarterbacks: Where does Kenny Pickett rank?

2022 was a huge year of transition for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The retirement of Ben Roethlisberger left a hole in the roster the size of Canton and it was up to then-rookie Kenny Pickett to try and be the guy to follow the guy.

For the most part, Pickett did as well as expected. The numbers weren’t great but in the second half of the season, he took control of the offense and the team started to win games. But Where does he rank among the rest of the NFL?

According to our friends at Touchdown Wire, Pickett checks in at No. 23 on their ranking of all 32 starting quarterbacks in the NFL. Here’s what they had to say about Pickett:

Kenny Pickett had a rough start to his rookie season but capped it with a promising stretch in which he finished with a 5-1 season over the last six games. Pickett showed enough to be given a legitimate shot to be the Steeler’s franchise quarterback, and has all the qualities of someone who can win you playoff games.

