Ranking all 32 starting quarterbacks — Where does Kenny Pickett rank?

Curt Popejoy
·5 min read

2022 was a huge year of transition for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The retirement of Ben Roethlisberger left a hole in the roster the size of Canton and it was up to then-rookie Kenny Pickett to try and be the guy to follow the guy.

Pickett showed some promise but where does he rank among the rest of the starting quarterbacks in the NFL? Here are our rankings.

1 - Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes isn’t just the best quarterback in the NFL, he’s the best player at any position and by a fairly wide margin.

2 - Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

Burrow has made the Bengals relevant and a true Super Bowl contender with his skills and poise.

3 - Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Easily the best quarterback in the NFC and maybe the toughest competitor in the NFL.

4 - Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Built like a linebacker and plays like one, he just needs to take the next step with his team.

5 - Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

One of the more underrated guys among the top tier but the biggest arm in the NFL.

6 - Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Lawrence took a quantum leap in his development last season.

7 - Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

An amazing athlete who is still more a runner than a thrower.

9 - Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

New team, same Aaron Rodgers. One of the best clutch players in NFL history.

10 - Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Still finds a way to put up great numbers and lead his offense.

10 - Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Ascending talent who shows elite traits.

11 - Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

As long as he can stay healthy, Prescott should return to being one of the top quarterbacks in the NFC.

12 - Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

2023 showed what Fields is capable of but he needs to find a way to turn those big plays into big wins.

13 - Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Smith’s resurgence last season was amazing and he showed some impressive accuracy and elite football IQ.

14 - Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The ultra-competitive Cousins remains among the best in the league.

15 - Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Watson was among the elite quarterbacks in the NFL but after a shortened 2022 season he needs to earn that confidence back.

16 - Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Once on the verge of being a bust, Jared Goff continues to find a way to be productive in an offense that fits him perfectly.

17 - Daniel Jones, New York Giants

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Another guy a year away from being a bust, Jones showed newfound poise last season and maximized his athletic potential.

18 - Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

After struggling to start his career, Pickett showed poise down the stretch and took command of the offense.

19 - Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Purdy stepped up huge last season as a seventh-round rookie and showed real swagger as a starter.

20 - Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Carr has been in a funk but is coming to an offense he can excel in if he has anything left.

21 - Mac Jones, New England Patriots

David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Jones is hoping to make a bounceback after a strange season where he struggled.

22 - Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

23 - Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

A shell of his former self, Wilson is hoping to put last season behind him.

24 - Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We will find out this year if Garoppolo can really play or if his success was just an aberration.

25 - Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Depending on which version of Mayfield shows up, this ranking could be entirely too high or entirely too low.

26 - C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Stroud is already looking poised and in command of the Texans offense.

27 - Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons

Ridder had one big game last season but will be the man in 2023 and will need a run game to help him out.

28 - Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Incredible athlete who could be great if the Colts coaches can maximize his potential and minimize his shortcomings.

29 - Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

The No. 1 overall pick has impressed at minicamp but he’s an absolute unknown against NFL competition.

30 - Sam Howell North Carolina

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

A total unknown at this point, Howell is going to get trial by fire this season.

31 - Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

The Packers will find out if Love is the future very quickly.

32 - Colt McCoy, Arizona Cardinals

McCoy is a competent vet but I’m sure the Cardinals would rather have Kyler Murray.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire

