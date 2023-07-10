Ranking all 32 starting quarterbacks — Where does Kenny Pickett rank?

2022 was a huge year of transition for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The retirement of Ben Roethlisberger left a hole in the roster the size of Canton and it was up to then-rookie Kenny Pickett to try and be the guy to follow the guy.

Pickett showed some promise but where does he rank among the rest of the starting quarterbacks in the NFL? Here are our rankings.

Mahomes isn’t just the best quarterback in the NFL, he’s the best player at any position and by a fairly wide margin.

Burrow has made the Bengals relevant and a true Super Bowl contender with his skills and poise.

Easily the best quarterback in the NFC and maybe the toughest competitor in the NFL.

Built like a linebacker and plays like one, he just needs to take the next step with his team.

One of the more underrated guys among the top tier but the biggest arm in the NFL.

Trevor Lawrence took a quantum leap in his development last season.

An amazing athlete who is still more a runner than a thrower.

New team, same Aaron Rodgers. One of the best clutch players in NFL history.

Still finds a way to put up great numbers and lead his offense.

Ascending talent who shows elite traits.

As long as he can stay healthy, Prescott should return to being one of the top quarterbacks in the NFC.

2023 showed what Fields is capable of but he needs to find a way to turn those big plays into big wins.

Smith’s resurgence last season was amazing and he showed some impressive accuracy and elite football IQ.

The ultra-competitive Cousins remains among the best in the league.

Watson was among the elite quarterbacks in the NFL but after a shortened 2022 season he needs to earn that confidence back.

Once on the verge of being a bust, Jared Goff continues to find a way to be productive in an offense that fits him perfectly.

Another guy a year away from being a bust, Jones showed newfound poise last season and maximized his athletic potential.

18 - Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

After struggling to start his career, Pickett showed poise down the stretch and took command of the offense.

Purdy stepped up huge last season as a seventh-round rookie and showed real swagger as a starter.

Carr has been in a funk but is coming to an offense he can excel in if he has anything left.

Jones is hoping to make a bounceback after a strange season where he struggled.

A shell of his former self, Wilson is hoping to put last season behind him.

We will find out this year if Garoppolo can really play or if his success was just an aberration.

Depending on which version of Mayfield shows up, this ranking could be entirely too high or entirely too low.

26 - C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Stroud is already looking poised and in command of the Texans offense.

Ridder had one big game last season but will be the man in 2023 and will need a run game to help him out.

28 - Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Incredible athlete who could be great if the Colts coaches can maximize his potential and minimize his shortcomings.

29 - Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

The No. 1 overall pick has impressed at minicamp but he’s an absolute unknown against NFL competition.

30 - Sam Howell North Carolina

A total unknown at this point, Howell is going to get trial by fire this season.

The Packers will find out if Love is the future very quickly.

McCoy is a competent vet but I’m sure the Cardinals would rather have Kyler Murray.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire