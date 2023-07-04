Ranking all 32 starting NFL quarterbacks going into 2023

On June 1 we published our power rankings for all 32 NFL teams. While there’s more to the game, quality QB play is the most-indispensable element, so there’s a strong correlation between team power rankings and QB ability.

Since it’s the Fourth of July and there’s nothing more American than comparing different quarterbacks around the NFL, let’s do it. Here’s how we rank all 32 projected starters around the league going into 2023.

The honorable mentions

First, we’ll share our honorable mentions list, consisting of quarterbacks who are either among the game’s best backups or rookies who may not start this season but probably will become a thing in the future.

40. Tyrod Taylor – New York Giants

39. Tyler Huntley – Baltimore Ravens

38. Andy Dalton – Carolina Panthers

37. Taylor Heinicke – Washington Commanders

36. Jameis Winston – New Orleans Saints

35. Jacoby Brissett – Washington Commanders

34. Hendon Hooker – Detroit Lions

33. Anthony Richardson – Indianapolis Colts

The rookies

At the bottom there’s the two rookies who we know are going to be starting at some point, if not Week 1. Stroud is the most-polished QB in this class and has the best chance for success, but that’s a low bar. Meanwhile, Young has the highest ceiling in the group. Nevertheless, it’s exceedingly rare for a rookie to have a first season like Cam Newton and until we actually see them play a few games this is where they belong.

32. Bryce Young – Carolina Panthers

31. C.J. Stroud – Houston Texans

Need a step forward

Our next group of quarterbacks consists of second-year QBs who need to take a step forward and Jordan Love, who’s finally getting his chance to take over in Green Bay. While there’s potential here, none of them will have a particularly long leash before their respective teams seek other options at the game’s most-important position.

30. Sam Howell – Washington Commanders

29. Desmond Ridder – Atlanta Falcons

28. Kenny Pickett – Pittsburgh Steelers

27. Jordan Love – Green Bay Packers

The athletically challenged

These two do some things well but their ceilings are extremely low due to their lack of athletic ability. Worst, Ryan Tannehill’s arm strength is waning every year and Mac Jones never had much to begin with.

26. Ryan Tannehill – Tennessee Titans

25. Mac Jones – New England Patriots

Never know what you're gonna get

These three quarterbacks are a bit erratic, to say the least. While they might give you a three-touchdown, no-pick game one week, they might also throw three interceptions and no scores the next. Russell Wilson has the best offensive coach in the bunch by far and we expect him to rise out of this group at some point during the season.

24. Baker Mayfield – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

23. Gardner Minshew – Indianapolis Colts

22. Russell Wilson – Denver Broncos

Whatever the 49ers are doing

It would be pretty hilarious to see the 49ers trot out Sam Darnold as their Week 1 starter, but we won’t believe it until we see it. Their other options include Brock Purdy, who showed a ton of moxy during his late-season run. However, his elbow injury makes him a question mark this year and the same is true for Trey Lance and his knee.

21. Sam Darnold, Brock Purdy, Trey Lance – San Franciso 49ers

These guys again

This is the middle of the pack in our rankings, where quarterbacks with a relatively high floor but a low ceiling reside. Daniel Jones is the only real athlete in the bunch but he shares some of the same issues.

20. Derek Carr – New Orleans Saints

19. Kirk Cousins – Minnesota Vikings

18. Jimmy Garoppolo – Las Vegas Raiders

17. Daniel Jones – New York Giants

16. Jared Goff – Detroit Lions

The rising stars

These two young studs have the potential to rise higher than anyone else on this list in 2023. Lawrence and Fields demonstrated real development in the second half of last season and both have more than enough athletic ability to grow into top-10 quarterbacks – or even better.

15. Trevor Lawrence – Jacksonville Jaguars

14. Justin Fields – Chicago Bears

The Cleveland Creep

This next QB might be the most difficult to place in the league. In Houston Deshaun Watson was a top-five talent. However, that was ages ago in football years and Watson looked extremely rusty last year despite having a loaded roster around him. Depending on whether he can shake off the rust or not, Watson may end up anywhere between No. 25 and No. 5 in the league at this spot. We have roughly split the middle for now.

13. Deshaun Watson – Cleveland Browns

The rest of the NFC West

The Seahawks have the best quarterback situation in the NFC West this year. However, it’s a pretty thin margin. Kyler Murray will be replaced by the Unstoppable Colt McCoy for at least the first several weeks of the season, but healthy he’s still a fringe top-10 talent. Meanwhile, Matt Stafford is now 35 years old and is recovering from his own issues but can’t be written off just yet. Geno Smith should be considered the best in this division at least until Murray returns to form.

12. Matt Stafford – Los Angeles Rams

11. Kyler Murray – Arizona Cardinals

10. Geno Smith – Seattle Seahawks

On the cusp

These three young quarterbacks have a lot of firepower in their right arm (or left in Tua’s case). All three also have the benefit of oodles of wide receiver firepower to work with. If they can stay healthy there’s a strong chance they’ll lead their teams deep into the playoffs.

9. Tua Tagovailoa – Miami Dolphins

8. Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys

7. Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles

The resurgent superstars

While 2022 was an off-year for the four-time MVP, Aaron Rodgers has rebounded from “bad” seasons before and we’re betting he’ll do the same this year with a powerful roster around him. Meanwhile, in Baltimore the Ravens have finally given Lamar Jackson the lucrative contract and the wide receiver corps he deserves. Given that he won MVP with a bunch of scrubs Jackson’s ceiling may be the highest on this list.

6. Aaron Rodgers – New York Jets

5. Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens

The potential MVPs

While they haven’t won the league MVP award just yet, there’s a strong chance one of these three could do it this year. All are young, gifted, driven and are leading potential Super Bowl contenders. This is a very crowded picture just under the apex and we’d have no problem ranking them as the league’s 2a, 2b and 2c at quarterback.

4. Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals

3. Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers

2. Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills

The King of the Mountain

There can only be one champion, though and right now it’s not difficult to sus out who it is. Patrick Mahomes is significantly more dynamic than any other QB in the history of the sport and has already shown a willingness to reshape his game to account for how defenses challenge him. Until his arm falls off, Mahomes will probably stay at No. 1 on this list.

1. Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs

