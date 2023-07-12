Ranking all 32 projected NFL starting quarterbacks

Who is the NFL’s best starting quarterback entering the 2023 season?

Obviously, Patrick Mahomes is the name that first comes to mind, and rightfully so. Mahomes led the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl championship in four years in February, and he’s only 27.

For the first time since 1999, Tom Brady is no longer in the NFL. So, there will be new starters in 2023 as some change teams, looking to reignite their careers, while new blood also enters the league.

We take our best shot at ranking all 32 projected starting quarterbacks from No. 32 to No. 1.

32. Anthony Richardson, Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5). Mandatory Credit: Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Richardson isn’t No. 32 based on talent. We rank the three projected rookies last, well, because they’ve never taken an NFL snap. Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud have more experience than Richardson. Don’t be surprised if new head coach Shane Steichen follows the same blueprint for Richardson as he helped establish for Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. Richardson is raw, but the talent is there.

31. C.J. Stroud, Texans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7). Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Stroud finally gives the Texans a chance. There are lots of reasons to be excited about Stroud, but there will be bumps as a rookie. Houston still doesn’t have enough around Stroud in 2023.

30. Bryce Young, Panthers

Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich watches quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the Carolina Panthers minicamp. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Young was the No. 1 overall pick for a reason. The only knock on him is his size. The Panthers have built an excellent coaching staff to develop Young. Don’t be surprised if Young has a standout rookie season.

29. Desmond Ridder, Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ridder is in the same boat as Sam Howell. There are reasons to be optimistic, but a lot of uncertainty. The good news is head coach Arthur Smith will build an outstanding running game around Ridder.

28. Sam Howell, Commanders

Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

People are too low on Sam Howell based on where he was drafted. Howell has arm talent, accuracy and athleticism. He has skill talent around him and an excellent offensive coordinator in Eric Bieniemy. While it’s fair to question if Howell will succeed, no one should be writing him off based on where he was drafted.

27. Jordan Love, Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during warmups before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers are finally giving the keys to Jordan Love. Green Bay has added talent around Love this offseason, and there’s reason to believe Love is ready. Still, he’s unproven.

26. Mac Jones, Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Will Mac Jones even finish the 2023 season as the Patriots starting quarterback? Bill Belichick did him no favors with the coaching staff last season, but Jones is on the clock.

25. Ryan Tannehill, Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17)

Ryan Tannehill continues to trend downward. Tannehill needs a lot of talent around him to succeed. Unfortunately, the Titans have lost quite a bit of talent recently, and Tannehill has struggled.

24. Russell Wilson, Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3). Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to believe Russell Wilson is ranked this low. But after last season, it’s fair to ask if this is too high. Wilson will have every chance to turn his career back around with new head coach Sean Payton. If he can’t do it under Payton, then, well, he’ll fall even further.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8). Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Pickett took over as starting quarterback last season, and the results were mixed. That’s expected for a rookie. But as the season wore on, Pickett settled in and showed why the Steelers should be excited about his future.

22. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield #17 of the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

This almost feels too high for Mayfield. However, this is a make-or-break opportunity for Mayfield, now on his fourth team. Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick only five years ago. There is still talent there, and the Bucs have some offensive weapons.

21. Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders

New Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speaks to the media at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

There were questions about whether Jimmy Garoppolo would be ready for training camp as he recovered from a foot injury. Garoppolo reuniting with McDaniels should be good for him, but it will be interesting to see how well he plays away from Kyle Shanahan. Garoppolo is a solid quarterback, however, he isn’t going to elevate a team.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13). Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Is this too high for Purdy? Maybe. Yes, he’s currently questionable for the start of the season, but Purdy looked legit last season as a seventh-round rookie. Add in playing for Kyle Shanahan; there’s a lot to like about Purdy moving forward.

19. Justin Fields, Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) passes against the Washington Commanders during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields hasn’t had a lot of help around him. The Bears added to their offensive weapons this offseason. Fields is poised to make a big jump in 2023. The talent is there, but he has more to prove as a passer.

18. Daniel Jones, Giants

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Daniel Jones signed a massive contract this offseason after a breakout season. Jones did a lot of good things under new head coach Brian Daboll. However, the offense was heavily schemed to suit Jones. That’s no knock on Jones, as he didn’t have a lot of help outside of Saquon Barkley. The Giants have upgraded the offensive weapons and expect Jones to take another step in 2023.

17. Derek Carr, Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Carr is another version of Prescott and Cousins, except a bit lesser of a version. He does big-time things at times, but he’s so inconsistent. There’s a reason why Josh McDaniels wanted to move away from him. Yet, Carr represents a big upgrade for the Saints, and perhaps a change of scenery rejuvenates him.

16. Jared Goff, Lions

Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16). Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Remember when everyone laughed at the Lions when Stafford won the Super Bowl? After all, the Lions traded Stafford [at his request] to the Rams for Goff and draft picks. Goff looked great at times last season, and the Lions are on the rise. Will he be around for the foreseeable future?

15. Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Kyler Murray. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

We know Colt McCoy will start the season for the Cardinals. But Murray is the franchise quarterback there — for now. When Murray returns, he’ll need to play well with a new regime in town.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7). Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Geno Smith was arguably the best story of the 2022 NFL season. After years on the bench, he finally got a chance to start again and shined.

13. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

If Tagovailoa can stay healthy, he can move inside the top 10. His offensive weapons are elite, meaning he will put up big numbers.

12. Matthew Stafford, Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9). Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Stafford feels too high after last season. Of course, that speaks more to the depth of the position in the NFL. Stafford could bounce back under Sean McVay, but he has a less talented roster than he had during the Super Bowl run two years ago.

11. Kirk Cousins, Vikings

James Smith-Williams #96 of the Washington Commanders hits Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

See Prescott, Dak. Seriously. Some are too hard on Cousins, but most of it is fair. When you get paid like Cousins, you need to be able to handle the criticism. He always posts good numbers but leaves you wanting more.

10. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Prescott can be excellent at times, and he can be frustratingly bad at times. He’s still a legit top-12 passer with a strong roster around him.

9. Deshaun Watson, Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4). Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Watson finally returned after missing close to two years of action. It showed. However, playing for a new team in a new offense, I am not ready to write him off. Watson was a legit top-five QB in 2020. I expect Watson to bounce back in 2023.

8. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence. Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Lawrence is climbing on this list. He took great strides last season with better talent and coaching around him. The sky is the limit. He will eventually land in the top five.

7. Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Too low for Hurts? Maybe. But it’s not personal. If he has another season like last year, he will be in the top four. Hurts was dominant throughout last season and there’s no reason to believe he won’t get better.

6. Justin Herbert, Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10). Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

There’s something missing keeping Herbert from the top five, but that can change quickly. Herbert is outstanding, but he needs to take the next step.

5. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8). Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson got his contract and how he looks to take the Ravens to the next level. Jackson has progressed as a passer and will be fun to watch with the contract stuff behind him.

4. Aaron Rodgers, Jets

Quarterback, Aaron Rodgers on the last day of Jets OTA’s.

Some may feel this is too high for Rodgers after last season. But we are counting on a refreshed Rodgers playing on a new team with a ton of talent. Don’t bet against Rodgers.

3. Josh Allen, Bills

Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17).

Allen, Burrow and Mahomes are close. Allen falls behind Burrow after the 2022 season. However, Allen is a phenomenal dual-threat quarterback who can take over the game with his arm or legs.

2. Joe Burrow, Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9). Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Burrow is closing in on Mahomes, but he still has a ways to go. The Bengals/Chiefs rivalry with the two outstanding young quarterbacks could be the next Brady vs. Manning.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15). Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Come on, who else would be No. 1?

