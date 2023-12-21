Ranking all 32 NFL teams (including the Broncos) by playoff probability
With three games remaining, the Denver Broncos are 7-7 and currently outside the AFC playoff picture. If they win out and get some help, the Broncos could make the NFL playoffs with a 10-7 record.
ESPN has given Denver a 23.4% chance to make the playoffs, behind the Cincinnati Bengals (38.3%), Houston Texans (51.6%), Indianapolis Colts (55.4%), Buffalo Bills (62.6%), Jacksonville Jaguars (76.7%) and Cleveland Browns (88.9%) in the AFC’s Wild Card race.
Ahead of Week 16, ESPN views the Broncos as the 10th-most likely team to reach the postseason in the conference (seven teams will get in). So Denver has some ground to make up.
Below is a look at the playoff chances for all 32 teams, with playoff percentages provided by ESPN’s NFL Football Power Index. Mathematically, six NFL teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, but ESPN gives seven teams a 0% chance to reach the postseason, and three other teams have less than a 1% chance. Here’s the full list: