Ranking all 32 NFL teams (including the Broncos) by playoff probability

Jon Heath
·2 min read

With three games remaining, the Denver Broncos are 7-7 and currently outside the AFC playoff picture. If they win out and get some help, the Broncos could make the NFL playoffs with a 10-7 record.

ESPN has given Denver a 23.4% chance to make the playoffs, behind the Cincinnati Bengals (38.3%), Houston Texans (51.6%), Indianapolis Colts (55.4%), Buffalo Bills (62.6%), Jacksonville Jaguars (76.7%) and Cleveland Browns (88.9%) in the AFC’s Wild Card race.

Ahead of Week 16, ESPN views the Broncos as the 10th-most likely team to reach the postseason in the conference (seven teams will get in). So Denver has some ground to make up.

Below is a look at the playoff chances for all 32 teams, with playoff percentages provided by ESPN’s NFL Football Power Index. Mathematically, six NFL teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, but ESPN gives seven teams a 0% chance to reach the postseason, and three other teams have less than a 1% chance. Here’s the full list:

Dallas Cowboys: 100%

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)
Philadelphia Eagles: 100%

(Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)
San Francisco 49ers: 100%

(Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)
Baltimore Ravens: 100%

(Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports)
Detroit Lions: 99.8%

(Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)
Kansas City Chiefs: 99.6%

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Miami Dolphins: 99%

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
Cleveland Browns: 88.9%

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Jacksonville Jaguars: 76.7%

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 68.9%

(Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)
Buffalo Bills: 62.6%

(Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)
Seattle Seahawks: 56.9%

(Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)
Indianapolis Colts: 55.4%

(Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)
Los Angeles Rams: 53.3%

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Houston Texans: 51.6%

(Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports)
Minnesota Vikings: 44.3%

(Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)
New Orleans Saints: 44.3%

(Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports)
Cincinnati Bengals: 38.3%

(Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports)
Denver Broncos: 23.4%

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Green Bay Packers: 21.5%

(Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports)
Atlanta Falcons: 10.3%

(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4.0%

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)
Las Vegas Raiders: 0.7%

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)
Chicago Bears: 0.6%

(Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Giants: 0.1%

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)
Tennessee Titans: 0%

(Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union, via USA TODAY Network)
New England Patriots: 0%

(Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Jets: 0%

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)
Arizona Cardinals: 0%

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Los Angeles Chargers: 0%

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
Washington Commanders: 0%

(Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)
Carolina Panthers: 0%

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire