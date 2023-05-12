Ranking all 32 NFL team schedule release videos

The NFL schedules were finally revealed for the 2023 season on Thursday evening for all 32 teams. The dates, times, and locations have been solidified so that fans can finally make plans to watch their favorite teams in action.

The schedule release itself is exciting, but in recent years, the way schedules are released has become a holiday of its own. NFL teams have embraced different creative approaches to announcing the news to try and stand out from the rest of the league. It’s taken on a life of its own and now every team has some sort of exciting reveal in the form of a video.

But which teams stood out from the rest? Which ones fell flat? We decided to rank all 32 team schedule release videos to find out the answer.

32. Arizona Cardinals

This was easily the worst release video. There was almost no effort, no creativity. Just throwing a ball at a person. Not a good way for the Cardinals to start what should be a rough 2023 season.

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AI is all the rage right now but other teams executed it better than the Buccaneers. It was a nice attempt to see what AI could come up with, but it fell flat.

30. Green Bay Packers

It's the 🔥hot🔥 new item everyone is talking about‼️ The 2023 #Packers schedule is here 📆: https://t.co/11LbDm9kMY 📺 𝘼𝙨 𝙨𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙤𝙣 𝙏𝙑! 📺 pic.twitter.com/pXQzgMP9ps — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 12, 2023

The infomercial was a safe play by the Packers. It was fine and would have been great five years ago. But times have changed and this wasn’t particularly engaging.

29. Baltimore Ravens

For Ravens fans, seeing Lamar Jackson unveil the schedule was probably more than enough after this offseason. For the rest of the fans, it left a lot to be desired. Highlights are great but not for the schedule release.

28. Indianapolis Colts

Excellent idea that wasn’t executed in the best way. Having a 10-minute video of two players eating food wasn’t the most interesting video.

27. San Francisco 49ers

Were the 49ers trying for a retro release with the rap-inspired video? It felt like the early 2000s all over again but it didn’t exactly land, especially compared to the rest of the teams.

26. Miami Dolphins

Get your popcorn ready. 🍿 Introducing your 2023 Miami Dolphins schedule! pic.twitter.com/afSl4VYbpn — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 12, 2023

This is an example of how far the schedule release revels have come. Eight years ago, this theater theme would have been amazing. Now it feels somewhat played out.

25. Pittsburgh Steelers

A schedule release video about making schedule release videos ft Zach Gentry. Enjoy. 📺: Schedule release coverage on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/qAl7RsOPvE — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2023

The Steelers played off of the “Dodgeball” how-to video for their reveal about making a reveal. Other teams have done this more effectively in the past, leaving this one near the bottom.

24. New York Giants

ESCAPE ROOM: Unlock the 2023 Schedule 👀 pic.twitter.com/gXbKuihLdR — New York Giants (@Giants) May 11, 2023

The Giants using an actual escape room with real players is such a fun idea. But it wasn’t executed as well as it could have been. Having the schedule be part of the puzzle would have helped but this became dull pretty quickly. There’s potential in the idea, though.

23. New Orleans Saints

The idea of there being a script for the NFL became insanely popular late last year. The Saints took a stab at using it for their reveal and while it had some moments, other teams did it better.

22. Las Vegas Raiders

We got the dates! 📃 pic.twitter.com/74ub63oLJm — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 12, 2023

The Raiders say over and over “we got the dates” but we never see them until the end. Fun use of the players and the telephone game but overall it fell flat.

21. Houston Texans

H-Town, it's gonna be a party 🤘 pic.twitter.com/8fHAqUv7OU — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 12, 2023

The Texans kept it short and sweet with a block party that had other fans getting turned away. Nothing crazy and out there, but solid overall.

20. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles took a different approach and had dogs from players and staff to showcase the schedule. Who doesn’t want to see a dog on a social media video? It was a cute and safe idea.

19. Seattle Seahawks

Just like the Eagles, you can never go wrong the cuteness approach. The Seahawks had babies and kids reveal their schedule by trying to name the teams. It was adorable.

18. Kansas City Chiefs

Hey @PatrickMahomes, have you seen the Chiefs 2023 schedule? pic.twitter.com/qtRVXKAz92 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 12, 2023

Every year, a few teams like to use various apps in their videos and that’s what the Chiefs did. It was fast-paced and included some great Easter eggs along with fan celebrities. It’s pretty much what we’ve come to expect with the reveals.

17. Washington Commanders

While the Buccaneers flopped with their AI approach, the Commanders did better with their idea. The premise started off strong to have the mascot elicit the help of AI, especially with Ron Rivera, but kind of tailed off halfway through.

16. Minnesota Vikings

122 days until Week 1 Enjoy The Ride pic.twitter.com/UZgsYsbygF — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 12, 2023

The drone shots of the Vikings’ beautiful facilities accompanied by announcer Paul Allen’s voice is a solid choice for this reveal. The only downside is you may actually get dizzy while watching the video.

15. New York Jets

The Jets went with a unique approach for their reveal, using Google Maps gameplayer Rainbolt to guess where each opponent is on the app. It was cool and different.

14. Denver Broncos

✨ Let the party planning commence ✨ Conference room, five minutes. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲: 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 pic.twitter.com/zM7SaMSd08 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 12, 2023

The Broncos continued their tradition of The Office-style release videos and did well by bringing in actual actors from the show. If it had a stronger ending, this would have made it higher on the list.

13. Los Angeles Rams

A schedule release just For You. pic.twitter.com/T2C6SMlDdQ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 12, 2023

The Rams stuck with TikTok for their release video, using popular influencers and videos to share their opponents. At just under two and a half minutes, it was engaging but didn’t overstay its welcome. That’s what you want in a video like this one.

12. Atlanta Falcons

Like the Rams, the Falcons did something similar with popular social media personalities (and Quavo) but this one hit just a bit better with some of their references.

11. Detroit Lions

The Lions used AI the best of any team to have Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes “face off” in Madden. There were fun references to each team throughout and it perfectly encapsulated what people are actually doing with AI, which is playing video games.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Screen time is up, schedule is out 📲 Here’s to everyone who got nothing done at work today pic.twitter.com/wJRbHgXVCn — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 12, 2023

Did the Bengals make the top 10 just by the inclusion of the Cincinnati mayor? Possibly, but the use of more than just social media apps was clever and it moved quickly.

9. Buffalo Bills

Our 2023 schedule is making dreams come true. 📺: Schedule Release | 8PM on @NFLNetwork and @NFL+ pic.twitter.com/HYDf6tBXbD — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 12, 2023

This was such a random idea for the Bills to go with but it worked well. The current players bought into the idea and it did a nice job of actually posting the upcoming games.

8. New England Patriots

Welcome to the Patriots retirement house, @devinmccourty. pic.twitter.com/DKPmnDezWA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 12, 2023

The retirement house was fun to go through and Patriots fans will all love the former greats who hang out there. Devin McCourty was sensational but of course, the cameo at the end brought it all home.

7. Cleveland Browns

14 challengers enter, 1 elf remains This is #DawgPound Wrestling pic.twitter.com/J3MQWLmCc9 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2023

The Browns new elf mascot is undeniably creepy so to embrace that and put him in a wrestling ring to fight other opponents was a great idea. The animation was superb and the commentary pushed it over the top.

6. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers normally bring it and this year was no exception. Highlighting the various players in a theater production of different shows was a ton of fun. Who knew we needed a mascot version of Maury?

5. Dallas Cowboys

Was Taylor Sheridan actually acting in this? Because he truly seemed befuddled in this “Yellowstone” audition. He sold the performance while having to sit through Cowboys players act like actual Cowboys. Without him, this would have been a flop but it was a success.

4. Chicago Bears

In the past, the Bears were never able to compete with the big dogs when it came to schedule releases. That changed this year with their parody of “The Bear.” They created a dish that belongs in a Michelin Star restaurant.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars couldn’t have scripted this any better. The acting, the inside references, the callbacks to last season. Everyone brought their A game for this video. Especially Doug Pederson. It was phenomenal from start to finish.

2. Tennessee Titans

We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release. 🤣 📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023

Believe it or not, this wasn’t the official Titans schedule release video. They had one with Keith Urban and Jeff Fisher while in a Nashville bar, but it was overshadowed by this take on a popular TikTok series. No disrespect to Fisher or Urban but this was too good not to feature.

1. Los Angeles Chargers

should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime AGAIN? yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/z7qyNGyWHp — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 12, 2023

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. The Chargers took the NFL world by storm with their anime release video in 2022 and followed it up with a sequel. The animation is fantastic and the references are unbelievable. The Lions nod alone makes it a top contender. The Chargers social media is known for being one of the best and they backed it up once again.

