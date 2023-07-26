Ranking the 30 Most Important Bears of 2023

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season, which features plenty of new and returning faces within the organization. There are a number of players, coaches and front office members that are crucial to the team’s success this season.

Leading up to the start of training camp, we counted down our 30 most important Bears for the 2023 season. We recapped their 2022 season, looked ahead to 2023 and tackled the biggest question facing them this year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a look at our complete ranking of the most important Bears heading into this season:

Cairo Santos, K

Khari Blasingame, FB

Robert Tonyan, TE

Dominique Robinson, DE

Jack Sanborn, LB

Zacch Pickens, DT

Roschon Johnson, RB

Andrew Billings, DT

Tyrique Stevenson, CB

Gervon Dexter, DT

Khalil Herbert, RB

Nate Davis, RG

Teven Jenkins, LG

Kyler Gordon, CB

Cody Whitehair, C

Darnell Mooney, WR

Eddie Jackson, FS

Chase Claypool, WR

Trevis Gipson, DE

Jaquan Brisker, SS

DeMarcus Walker, DE

Justin Jones, DT

T.J. Edwards, LB

Cole Kmet, TE

Jaylon Johnson, CB

Darnell Wright, RT

Tremaine Edmunds, LB

Braxton Jones, LT

DJ Moore, WR

Justin Fields, QB

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire