Ranking the 3 biggest things on Yankees' Virtual Winter Meetings to-do list

DJ LeMahieu takes a practice swing while wearing sunglasses

The Winter Meetings this year will not take place in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they will happen virtually in a different, less structured form.

The Rule 5 Draft, always scheduled for Thursday morning upon the close of the Winter Meetings, will take place on Thursday, Dec. 10. And front offices will be gathering virtually in the coming days and weeks to map out and firm up offseason plans.

For the Yankees, who have been quiet so far this offseason, there are still a bunch of things on their agenda as the hot stove heats up.

Let's rank them...

3. Figure out the catching situation

The Yankees' situation at catcher got a bit less urgent when the team decided to tender Gary Sanchez a contract -- a decision that had been at least a little bit in doubt.

With Sanchez back (and many in baseball still believing he's the Yanks' best option), he could easily be the starter in 2021.

But the 28-year-old, who has been abysmal two of the last three seasons and was benched in the playoffs last season in favor of Kyle Higashioka, remains an enigma. And even if he recovers offensively, he is a liability behind the plate.

Options to replace Sanchez include free agent James McCann, whom the Yanks have reportedly expressed interest in, and J.T. Realmuto, who is the cream of the catching crop.

It would be surprising, though, if the Yanks (in what is expected to be an offseason of austerity) spring for Realmuto.

2. Fix the starting rotation

Beyond Gerrit Cole and perhaps Jordan Montgomery, New York's starting pitching situation is a bit of a mess.

Luis Severino should be able to return at some point in 2021 after missing the 2020 season due to Tommy John surgery, but it would seem unlikely that he'll be ready by Opening Day.

Meanwhile, Masahiro Tanaka and James Paxton (whose 2020 was derailed by injury) are both free agents.



The Yanks have some high-upside prospects like Clarke Schmidt and Deivi Garcia, plus other options such as Michael King and Jonathan Loaisiga, but they definitely need some reliable reinforcements beyond the above.

Story continues

A reunion with Tanaka is possible, and free agents Jose Quintana and Corey Kluber could also appeal to the Yanks, SNY's Andy Martino wrote on Thursday.

Other options include Jake Odorizzi and Trevor Bauer, though as is the case with Realmuto, it seems unlikely that the Yanks will be in play for a top tier free agent like Bauer.

1. Re-sign DJ LeMahieu

The one big free agent the Yanks are expected to be in on is their own.

Martino reported Thursday that the Yankees, according to several agents, appear to be focused on their pursuit of LeMahieu and acting as if they will know more about their budget once his free agency resolves.

LeMahieu has been a revelation during his two seasons with the Bombers, and if they don't retain him there's a chance their offseason takes on an entirely different shape.

But the even money continues to be on the Yanks and LeMahieu reuniting.