Ranking all 25 potential World Series matchups for 2017

We’re down to 10. Ten teams have a chance to reach the 2017 World Series. Slowly, over the next month, that number will dwindle down until it’s just two teams. And then one. But right now, 10 teams are still alive and that gives us 25 possible World Series matchups.

Which would be the best? The most fun? The most interesting? The most dramatic? Which would be the worst? The most boring? That’s what we tried to figure out in this year’s installment of our annual tradition — ranking every potential World Series matchup. Last year when we did this, Boston Red Sox vs. the Chicago Cubs was the winner. This year? Not so much.

Our panel of Big League Stew bloggers ranked every possible World Series matchup. The Stew’s Chris Cwik, Mike Oz, Liz Roscher and Mark Townsend each had a ballot. We tallied the results and here they are, along with a quip about each potential series (some more serious than others). The individual rankings are at the bottom. Now feel free to debate amongst yourselves.

1. Indians vs. Dodgers: Two great teams. Two famous World Series droughts, though, the Indians’ is a little bit longer. Two much-talked about streaks this season — the Indians winning and the Dodgers losing. But we’ll take Clayton Kershaw vs. Corey Kluber in Game 1 of the World Series every year if given the option.

2. Indians vs. Cubs: Who doesn’t like a sequel when the original is a classic? After the Indians got so close last year – extra innings in Game 7 — this one would be a fun rematch.

3. Astros vs. Dodgers: They spent good stretches of the season looking like the best teams in the AL and NL, that’ll still play come October.

4. Yankees vs. Dodgers: Two titanic franchises. Clayton Kershaw vs. Aaron Judge? Yeeeeep. Yu Darvish vs. Masahiro Tanaka? That too.

5. Indians vs. Nationals: Loser gets Nyjer Morgan … and T-Plush.

6. Astros vs. Nationals: Between Bryce Harper, Carlos Correa and Stephen Strasburg, that’s a lot of No. 1 overall draft picks. And neither has won a World Series in franchise history, so that’s a great subplot.

7. Yankees vs. Cubs: You know which one the TV networks are pulling for.

8. Yankees vs. Nationals: Aaron Judge vs. Bryce Harper, enough said.

9. Red Sox vs. Cubs: The Theo Epstein World Series wouldn’t be a bad thing.

10. Indians vs. Diamondbacks: We’ll finally found out who won the Trevor Bauer trade.

11. Indians vs. Rockies: Key subplot: Is the Indians’ incredible pitching staff immune to Coors Field?

12. Red Sox vs. Dodgers: Loser gets Carl Crawford.

13. Yankees vs. Rockies: Aaron Judge in Coors Field, enough said.