Ranking 25 of the Cowboys 2023 offseason personnel decisions

Decisions, decisions, decisions. What is life but preparing to make choices and living through the consequences of them? That stands in the NFL as well. The Dallas Cowboys make draft picks and free agent signings, then watch how they unfold. They assign new contracts to players that have impacts on other moves they could have made and then shift goals based on the results.

This past offseason, the Cowboys’ biggest decision probably wasn’t on the field, but rather the sideline. Mutually parting ways with Kellen Moore, giving playcalling duties to head coach Mike McCarthy and retaining Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator probably will have more impact than any of the personnel decisions the club made. Yet still, the personnel decisions are front and center now that OTAs have kicked off.

Which moves were the best? Which leave something to be desired? Here’s a look at how we see each of 25 moves shaking out over the course of the 2023 season and beyond.

Trading For Brandin Cooks

Giving Dak Prescott another top-tier target on the outside is going to make a world of difference for the team’s turnover totals.

Drafting Mazi Smith

Dallas drafting a defensive tackle is mind altering to say the least. Smith will be huge for them, even if it takes a year to bring out his pass-rushing skills.

Trading For Stephon Gilmore

The Cowboys finally have a No. 1 corner and now they finally have a worthy No. 2 to play opposite him.

Restructuring Tyron Smith

Smith is a Cowboys’ lifer and him giving up salary to remain with the club is a huge win for the front office.

Releasing Ezekiel Elliott

An emotional call here but the savings reaped from moving on to Elliott will help Dallas retain their younger talent.

Not re-signing Dalton Schultz

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

For as much as I love Schultz’s game, there has to be some give when it comes to offensive spending.

Drafting Deuce Vaughn

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Vaughn isn’t supposed to work, but he will absolutely work.

Not re-signing Brett Maher

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The yips, man. Unforgiving.

Not re-signing Anthony Brown

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Brown was torched far too often for my liking. His lack of finding a home yet when he is probably rather affordable speaks volumes.

Drafting Junior Fehoko

Fehoko shifting inside could make him the ultimate Day 3 find.

Signing as UDFA Isaiah Land

Florida A&M Rattlers linebacker Isaiah Land (31)

Land is going to be a player in this league. Maybe not Year 1, but it will happen.

Drafting Luke Schoonmaker

Schoonmaker is slotted below where a second rounder should be, but there’s got to be concern over taking TE5 this high.

Not re-signing Anthony Barr (FA)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Barr wasn’t washed, but he only played well moving forward and that’s just not what linebackers are restricted to any longer.

Not re-signing Connor McGovern

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

McGovern seemed to be a better right side player than left side, and there’s no room for him there, so no big loss.

Signing as FA Chuma Edoga

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

People may be underestimating Edoga’s ceiling.

Drafting DeMarvion Overshown

Overshown didn’t have any talent around him nor a defined role. Watch for the glow up.

Signing as FA Johnathan Hankins

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Hankins is now depth, considering how much of a difference he made in the run defense in 2022 that’s a huge thing.

Not re-signing Jason Peters (FA)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Peters played well but age = injuries and he had them.

Signing as UDFA Hunter Luepke

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The Cowboys’ new power back. Maybe.

Drafting Asim Richards

Asim Richards

Richards has potential to move up this list but for now he’s a project changing positions.

Not re-signing Luke Gifford

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Just a guy.

Drafting Eric Scott Jr

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Special teams draft pick with possible long-term potential.

Not re-signing Noah Brown

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Brown did his job, but he just shouldn’t have been made into a feature receiver, a role which the club’s other roster decisions forced him into.

Not re-signing Carlos Watkins

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This one made much more sense once Smith was drafted in the first round.

Drafting Jalen Brooks

Struggle to see how Brooks makes the roster, a couple UDFA WRs seem to have higher upside.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire