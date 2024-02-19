Ranking 2024’s top 12 free-agent linebackers
As they do with pass rusher Brian Burns, the Carolina Panthers have another top defender ready to hit the open market in linebacker Frankie Luvu. And also like Burns, “Uce” may be sticking around for 2024.
But until we find that out, here’s Luvu and the very best of his free-agent contemporaries:
1. Frankie Luvu (Age: 27)
2023 stats
Games (starts): 17(17)
Tackles: 125
Sacks: 5.5
Interceptions: 0
Forced Fumbles: 2
Pressures: 20
Stops: 47
2. Patrick Queen (Age: 24)
2023 stats
Games (starts): 17 (17)
Tackles: 133
Sacks: 3.5
Interceptions: 1
Forced Fumbles: 1
Pressures: 27
Stops: 52
3. Lavonte David (Age: 34)
2023 stats
Games (starts): 15 (15)
Tackles: 134
Sacks: 4.5
Interceptions: 0
Forced Fumbles: 1
Pressures: 22
Stops: 70
4. Bobby Wagner (Age: 33)
2023 stats
Games (starts): 17 (16)
Tackles: 183
Sacks: 3.5
Interceptions: 0
Forced Fumbles: 0
Pressures: 17
Stops: 71
5. Devin White (Age: 26)
2023 stats
Games (starts): 14 (13)
Tackles: 83
Sacks: 2.5
Interceptions: 2
Forced Fumbles: 0
Pressures: 27
Stops: 31
6. Azeez Al-Shaair (Age: 26)
2023 stats
Games (starts): 17 (17)
Tackles: 163
Sacks: 2.0
Interceptions: 0
Forced Fumbles: 0
Pressures: 12
Stops: 56
7. Jordan Hicks (Age: 31)
2023 stats
Games (starts): 13 (13)
Tackles: 107
Sacks: 1.0
Interceptions: 1
Forced Fumbles: 1
Pressures: 14
Stops: 33
8. Drue Tranquill (Age: 28)
2023 stats
Games (starts): 16 (8)
Tackles: 78
Sacks: 4.5
Interceptions: 0
Forced Fumbles: 2
Pressures: 22
Stops: 42
9. Willie Gay (Age: 26)
2023 stats
Games (starts): 16 (15)
Tackles: 58
Sacks: 1.0
Interceptions: 1
Forced Fumbles: 1
Pressures: 14
Stops: 26
10. Josey Jewell (Age: 29)
2023 stats
Games (starts): 16 (15)
Tackles: 108
Sacks: 3.0
Interceptions: 0
Forced Fumbles: 2
Pressures: 12
Stops: 33
11. Jordyn Brooks (Age: 26)
2023 stats
Games (starts): 16 (16)
Tackles: 111
Sacks: 4.5
Interceptions: 1
Forced Fumbles: 1
Pressures: 13
Stops: 42
12. Zach Cunningham (Age: 29)
2023 stats
Games (starts): 13 (10)
Tackles: 85
Sacks: 0.0
Interceptions: 0
Forced Fumbles: 0
Pressures: 7
Stops: 35
Best of the rest
Oren Burks (Age: 28)
Devin Bush (Age: 25)
Blake Cashman (Age: 27)
Tyrel Dodson (Age: 25)
Shaquille Leonard (Age: 28)
Nicholas Morrow (Age: 28)
Denzel Perryman (Age: 31)
