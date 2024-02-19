Ranking 2024’s top 12 free-agent linebackers

As they do with pass rusher Brian Burns, the Carolina Panthers have another top defender ready to hit the open market in linebacker Frankie Luvu. And also like Burns, “Uce” may be sticking around for 2024.

But until we find that out, here’s Luvu and the very best of his free-agent contemporaries:

1. Frankie Luvu (Age: 27)

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

2023 stats

Games (starts): 17(17)

Tackles: 125

Sacks: 5.5

Interceptions: 0

Forced Fumbles: 2

Pressures: 20

Stops: 47

2. Patrick Queen (Age: 24)

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats

Games (starts): 17 (17)

Tackles: 133

Sacks: 3.5

Interceptions: 1

Forced Fumbles: 1

Pressures: 27

Stops: 52

3. Lavonte David (Age: 34)

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats

Games (starts): 15 (15)

Tackles: 134

Sacks: 4.5

Interceptions: 0

Forced Fumbles: 1

Pressures: 22

Stops: 70

4. Bobby Wagner (Age: 33)

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

2023 stats

Games (starts): 17 (16)

Tackles: 183

Sacks: 3.5

Interceptions: 0

Forced Fumbles: 0

Pressures: 17

Stops: 71

5. Devin White (Age: 26)

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats

Games (starts): 14 (13)

Tackles: 83

Sacks: 2.5

Interceptions: 2

Forced Fumbles: 0

Pressures: 27

Stops: 31

6. Azeez Al-Shaair (Age: 26)

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats

Games (starts): 17 (17)

Tackles: 163

Sacks: 2.0

Interceptions: 0

Forced Fumbles: 0

Pressures: 12

Stops: 56

7. Jordan Hicks (Age: 31)

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats

Games (starts): 13 (13)

Tackles: 107

Sacks: 1.0

Interceptions: 1

Forced Fumbles: 1

Pressures: 14

Stops: 33

8. Drue Tranquill (Age: 28)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats

Games (starts): 16 (8)

Tackles: 78

Sacks: 4.5

Interceptions: 0

Forced Fumbles: 2

Pressures: 22

Stops: 42

9. Willie Gay (Age: 26)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats

Games (starts): 16 (15)

Tackles: 58

Sacks: 1.0

Interceptions: 1

Forced Fumbles: 1

Pressures: 14

Stops: 26

10. Josey Jewell (Age: 29)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats

Games (starts): 16 (15)

Tackles: 108

Sacks: 3.0

Interceptions: 0

Forced Fumbles: 2

Pressures: 12

Stops: 33

11. Jordyn Brooks (Age: 26)

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

2023 stats

Games (starts): 16 (16)

Tackles: 111

Sacks: 4.5

Interceptions: 1

Forced Fumbles: 1

Pressures: 13

Stops: 42

12. Zach Cunningham (Age: 29)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats

Games (starts): 13 (10)

Tackles: 85

Sacks: 0.0

Interceptions: 0

Forced Fumbles: 0

Pressures: 7

Stops: 35

Best of the rest

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Oren Burks (Age: 28)

Devin Bush (Age: 25)

Blake Cashman (Age: 27)

Tyrel Dodson (Age: 25)

Shaquille Leonard (Age: 28)

Nicholas Morrow (Age: 28)

Denzel Perryman (Age: 31)

