Ranking 2024’s top 12 free-agent wide receivers

We know that Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young can’t do it alone. So, the newly-constructed braintrust needs to find him some help—and that search could start on the open market.

Here are the top 12 free-agent wide receivers for the 2024 offseason:

1. Tee Higgins (Age: 25)

The Enquirer

2023 stats

Games (starts): 12 (11)

Receptions: 42

Receiving yards: 656

Receiving touchdowns: 5

Yards per reception: 15.6

2. Mike Evans (Age: 30)

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

2023 stats

Games (starts): 17 (17)

Receptions: 79

Receiving yards: 1,255

Receiving touchdowns: 13

Yards per reception: 15.9

3. Michael Pittman Jr. (Age: 26)

The Indianapolis Star

2023 stats

Games (starts): 16 (15)

Receptions: 109

Receiving yards: 1,152

Receiving touchdowns: 4

Yards per reception: 10.6

4. Calvin Ridley (Age: 29)

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats

Games (starts): 17 (17)

Receptions: 76

Receiving yards: 1,016

Receiving touchdowns: 8

Yards per reception: 13.4

5. Marquise Brown (Age: 26)

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats

Games (starts): 14 (14)

Receptions: 51

Receiving yards: 574

Receiving touchdowns: 4

Yards per reception: 11.3

6. Gabriel Davis (Age: 24)

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats

Games (starts): 17 (17)

Receptions: 45

Receiving yards: 746

Receiving touchdowns: 7

Yards per reception: 16.6

7. Curtis Samuel (Age: 27)

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

2023 stats

Games (starts): 16 (13)

Receptions: 62

Receiving yards: 613

Receiving touchdowns: 4

Yards per reception: 9.9

8. Darnell Mooney (Age: 26)

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

2023 stats

Games (starts): 15 (14)

Receptions: 31

Receiving yards: 414

Receiving touchdowns: 1

Yards per reception: 13.4

9. Odell Beckham Jr. (Age: 31)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats

Games (starts): 14 (6)

Receptions: 35

Receiving yards: 565

Receiving touchdowns: 3

Yards per reception: 16.1

10. Tyler Boyd (Age: 29)

Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats

Games (starts): 17 (13)

Receptions: 67

Receiving yards: 667

Receiving touchdowns: 2

Yards per reception: 10.0

11. Kendrick Bourne (Age: 28)

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

2023 stats

Games (starts): 8 (5)

Receptions: 37

Receiving yards: 406

Receiving touchdowns: 4

Yards per reception: 11.0

12. Josh Reynolds (Age: 29)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats

Games (starts): 17 (13)

Receptions: 40

Receiving yards: 608

Receiving touchdowns: 5

Yards per reception: 15.2

Best of the rest

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Nelson Agholor (Age: 30)

Jamal Agnew (Age: 28)

Noah Brown (Age: 28)

DJ Chark (Age: 27)

Mecole Hardman (Age: 25)

K.J. Osborn (Age: 26)

Donovan Peoples-Jones (Age: 24)

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Age: 26)

Cedrick Wilson (Age: 28)

[lawrence-related id=691570,691552,691381]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire