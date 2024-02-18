Ranking 2024’s top 12 free-agent wide receivers
We know that Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young can’t do it alone. So, the newly-constructed braintrust needs to find him some help—and that search could start on the open market.
Here are the top 12 free-agent wide receivers for the 2024 offseason:
1. Tee Higgins (Age: 25)
2023 stats
Games (starts): 12 (11)
Receptions: 42
Receiving yards: 656
Receiving touchdowns: 5
Yards per reception: 15.6
2. Mike Evans (Age: 30)
2023 stats
Games (starts): 17 (17)
Receptions: 79
Receiving yards: 1,255
Receiving touchdowns: 13
Yards per reception: 15.9
3. Michael Pittman Jr. (Age: 26)
2023 stats
Games (starts): 16 (15)
Receptions: 109
Receiving yards: 1,152
Receiving touchdowns: 4
Yards per reception: 10.6
4. Calvin Ridley (Age: 29)
2023 stats
Games (starts): 17 (17)
Receptions: 76
Receiving yards: 1,016
Receiving touchdowns: 8
Yards per reception: 13.4
5. Marquise Brown (Age: 26)
2023 stats
Games (starts): 14 (14)
Receptions: 51
Receiving yards: 574
Receiving touchdowns: 4
Yards per reception: 11.3
6. Gabriel Davis (Age: 24)
2023 stats
Games (starts): 17 (17)
Receptions: 45
Receiving yards: 746
Receiving touchdowns: 7
Yards per reception: 16.6
7. Curtis Samuel (Age: 27)
2023 stats
Games (starts): 16 (13)
Receptions: 62
Receiving yards: 613
Receiving touchdowns: 4
Yards per reception: 9.9
8. Darnell Mooney (Age: 26)
2023 stats
Games (starts): 15 (14)
Receptions: 31
Receiving yards: 414
Receiving touchdowns: 1
Yards per reception: 13.4
9. Odell Beckham Jr. (Age: 31)
2023 stats
Games (starts): 14 (6)
Receptions: 35
Receiving yards: 565
Receiving touchdowns: 3
Yards per reception: 16.1
10. Tyler Boyd (Age: 29)
2023 stats
Games (starts): 17 (13)
Receptions: 67
Receiving yards: 667
Receiving touchdowns: 2
Yards per reception: 10.0
11. Kendrick Bourne (Age: 28)
2023 stats
Games (starts): 8 (5)
Receptions: 37
Receiving yards: 406
Receiving touchdowns: 4
Yards per reception: 11.0
12. Josh Reynolds (Age: 29)
2023 stats
Games (starts): 17 (13)
Receptions: 40
Receiving yards: 608
Receiving touchdowns: 5
Yards per reception: 15.2
Best of the rest
Nelson Agholor (Age: 30)
Jamal Agnew (Age: 28)
Noah Brown (Age: 28)
DJ Chark (Age: 27)
Mecole Hardman (Age: 25)
K.J. Osborn (Age: 26)
Donovan Peoples-Jones (Age: 24)
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Age: 26)
Cedrick Wilson (Age: 28)
