Ranking 2024’s top 12 free-agent wide receivers

Anthony Rizzuti
·2 min read

We know that Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young can’t do it alone. So, the newly-constructed braintrust needs to find him some help—and that search could start on the open market.

Here are the top 12 free-agent wide receivers for the 2024 offseason:

 

1. Tee Higgins (Age: 25)

The Enquirer
2023 stats

Games (starts): 12 (11)
Receptions: 42
Receiving yards: 656
Receiving touchdowns: 5
Yards per reception: 15.6

2. Mike Evans (Age: 30)

Justin Casterline/Getty Images
2023 stats

Games (starts): 17 (17)
Receptions: 79
Receiving yards: 1,255
Receiving touchdowns: 13
Yards per reception: 15.9

3. Michael Pittman Jr. (Age: 26)

The Indianapolis Star
2023 stats

Games (starts): 16 (15)
Receptions: 109
Receiving yards: 1,152
Receiving touchdowns: 4
Yards per reception: 10.6

4. Calvin Ridley (Age: 29)

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
2023 stats

Games (starts): 17 (17)
Receptions: 76
Receiving yards: 1,016
Receiving touchdowns: 8
Yards per reception: 13.4

5. Marquise Brown (Age: 26)

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
2023 stats

Games (starts): 14 (14)
Receptions: 51
Receiving yards: 574
Receiving touchdowns: 4
Yards per reception: 11.3

6. Gabriel Davis (Age: 24)

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
2023 stats

Games (starts): 17 (17)
Receptions: 45
Receiving yards: 746
Receiving touchdowns: 7
Yards per reception: 16.6

7. Curtis Samuel (Age: 27)

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
2023 stats

Games (starts): 16 (13)
Receptions: 62
Receiving yards: 613
Receiving touchdowns: 4
Yards per reception: 9.9

8. Darnell Mooney (Age: 26)

Nick Cammett/Getty Images
2023 stats

Games (starts): 15 (14)
Receptions: 31
Receiving yards: 414
Receiving touchdowns: 1
Yards per reception: 13.4

9. Odell Beckham Jr. (Age: 31)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
2023 stats

Games (starts): 14 (6)
Receptions: 35
Receiving yards: 565
Receiving touchdowns: 3
Yards per reception: 16.1

10. Tyler Boyd (Age: 29)

Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
2023 stats

Games (starts): 17 (13)
Receptions: 67
Receiving yards: 667
Receiving touchdowns: 2
Yards per reception: 10.0

11. Kendrick Bourne (Age: 28)

Megan Briggs/Getty Images
2023 stats

Games (starts): 8 (5)
Receptions: 37
Receiving yards: 406
Receiving touchdowns: 4
Yards per reception: 11.0

12. Josh Reynolds (Age: 29)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
2023 stats

Games (starts): 17 (13)
Receptions: 40
Receiving yards: 608
Receiving touchdowns: 5
Yards per reception: 15.2

Best of the rest

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
  • Nelson Agholor (Age: 30)

  • Jamal Agnew (Age: 28)

  • Noah Brown (Age: 28)

  • DJ Chark (Age: 27)

  • Mecole Hardman (Age: 25)

  • K.J. Osborn (Age: 26)

  • Donovan Peoples-Jones (Age: 24)

  • Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Age: 26)

  • Cedrick Wilson (Age: 28)

