Ranking 2024’s top 12 free-agent interior offensive linemen

Anthony Rizzuti
·2 min read

If any team knows about the importance of interior offensive line depth, it’s the 2023 Carolina Pantherswho fielded six different starters at left guard and seven different starters at right guard. So while Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett will both likely be back, there’s still some work to be done.

Here are the best interior hog mollies the Panthers could take a look at in free agency:

1. C Connor Williams (Age: 26)

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (9 games)

Overall: 86.5
Pass blocking: 71.7
Run blocking: 90.5

2. RG Kevin Dotson (Age: 27)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (15 games)

Overall: 84.4
Pass blocking: 66.8
Run blocking: 88.3

3. RG Robert Hunt (Age: 27)

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (11 games)

Overall: 76.4
Pass blocking: 74.4
Run blocking: 74.7

4. RG Kevin Zeitler (Age: 33)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (17 games)

Overall: 71.6
Pass blocking: 82.3
Run blocking: 62.4

5. C Andre James (Age: 26)

Candice Ward/Getty Images
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (16 games)

Overall: 74.6
Pass blocking: 71.2
Run blocking: 75.0

6. C Lloyd Cushenberry (Age: 26)

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (17 games)

Overall: 73.2
Pass blocking: 76.4
Run blocking: 72.4

7. LG Ezra Cleveland (Age: 25)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (13 games)

Overall: 59.5
Pass blocking: 57.4
Run blocking: 60.4

8. LG Dalton Risner (Age: 28)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (13 games)

Overall: 57.1
Pass blocking: 67.4
Run blocking: 50.0

9. C Aaron Brewer (Age: 26)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (17 games)

Overall: 71.6
Pass blocking: 52.5
Run blocking: 78.7

10. LG Damien Lewis (Age: 26)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (16 games)

Overall: 59.6
Pass blocking: 63.0
Run blocking: 57.9

11. C Tyler Biadasz (Age: 26)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (17 games)

Overall: 69.2
Pass blocking: 64.6
Run blocking: 68.3

12. RG Graham Glasgow (Age: 31)

Detroit Free Press
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (19 games)

Overall: 74.9
Pass blocking: 54.8
Run blocking: 82.1

Best of the rest

Journal Sentinel
  • LG Jonah Jackson (27)

  • RG Jon Runyan (26)

  • C Coleman Shelton (28)

  • LG John Simpson (26)

  • RG Greg Van Roten (33)

