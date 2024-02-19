Ranking 2024’s top 12 free-agent interior offensive linemen
If any team knows about the importance of interior offensive line depth, it’s the 2023 Carolina Panthers—who fielded six different starters at left guard and seven different starters at right guard. So while Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett will both likely be back, there’s still some work to be done.
Here are the best interior hog mollies the Panthers could take a look at in free agency:
1. C Connor Williams (Age: 26)
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (9 games)
Overall: 86.5
Pass blocking: 71.7
Run blocking: 90.5
2. RG Kevin Dotson (Age: 27)
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (15 games)
Overall: 84.4
Pass blocking: 66.8
Run blocking: 88.3
3. RG Robert Hunt (Age: 27)
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (11 games)
Overall: 76.4
Pass blocking: 74.4
Run blocking: 74.7
4. RG Kevin Zeitler (Age: 33)
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (17 games)
Overall: 71.6
Pass blocking: 82.3
Run blocking: 62.4
5. C Andre James (Age: 26)
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (16 games)
Overall: 74.6
Pass blocking: 71.2
Run blocking: 75.0
6. C Lloyd Cushenberry (Age: 26)
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (17 games)
Overall: 73.2
Pass blocking: 76.4
Run blocking: 72.4
7. LG Ezra Cleveland (Age: 25)
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (13 games)
Overall: 59.5
Pass blocking: 57.4
Run blocking: 60.4
8. LG Dalton Risner (Age: 28)
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (13 games)
Overall: 57.1
Pass blocking: 67.4
Run blocking: 50.0
9. C Aaron Brewer (Age: 26)
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (17 games)
Overall: 71.6
Pass blocking: 52.5
Run blocking: 78.7
10. LG Damien Lewis (Age: 26)
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (16 games)
Overall: 59.6
Pass blocking: 63.0
Run blocking: 57.9
11. C Tyler Biadasz (Age: 26)
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (17 games)
Overall: 69.2
Pass blocking: 64.6
Run blocking: 68.3
12. RG Graham Glasgow (Age: 31)
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (19 games)
Overall: 74.9
Pass blocking: 54.8
Run blocking: 82.1
Best of the rest
LG Jonah Jackson (27)
RG Jon Runyan (26)
C Coleman Shelton (28)
LG John Simpson (26)
RG Greg Van Roten (33)