Ranking 2024’s top 12 free-agent offensive tackles

Here are the top 12 free-agent offensive tackles of 2024:

1. LT Tyron Smith (Age: 33)

2023 Pro Football Focus grades (14 games)

Overall: 83.7

Pass blocking: 89.3

Run blocking: 68.4

2. LT Trent Brown (Age: 30)

2023 Pro Football Focus grades (11 games)

Overall: 80.2

Pass blocking: 72.8

Run blocking: 80.7

3. RT Mike Onwenu (Age: 26)

2023 Pro Football Focus grades (15 games)

Overall: 71.5

Pass blocking: 68.0

Run blocking: 72.2

4. RT Jonah Williams (Age: 26)

2023 Pro Football Focus grades (14 games)

Overall: 58.5

Pass blocking: 57.9

Run blocking: 54.0

5. LT Mekhi Becton (Age: 24)

2023 Pro Football Focus grades (17 games)

Overall: 53.2

Pass blocking: 60.7

Run blocking: 56.3

6. LT Donovan Smith (Age: 30)

2023 Pro Football Focus grades (16 games)

Overall: 57.8

Pass blocking: 62.2

Run blocking: 48.0

7. RT George Fant (Age: 31)

2023 Pro Football Focus grades (17 games)

Overall: 61.7

Pass blocking: 68.4

Run blocking: 51.9

8. RT Jermaine Eluemunor (Age: 29)

2023 Pro Football Focus grades (17 games)

Overall: 68.5

Pass blocking: 64.4

Run blocking: 71.5

9. LT Kendall Lamm (Age: 31)

2023 Pro Football Focus grades (13 games)

Overall: 64.3

Pass blocking: 67.1

Run blocking: 55.3

10. LT Cornelius Lucas (Age: 32)

2023 Pro Football Focus grades (9 games)

Overall: 62.8

Pass blocking: 73.6

Run blocking: 49.7

11. RT Cameron Fleming (Age: 31)

2023 Pro Football Focus grades (6 games)

Overall: 59.4

Pass blocking: 71.3

Run blocking: 44.8

12. RT Billy Turner (Age: 32)

2023 Pro Football Focus grades (8 games)

Overall: 50.9

Pass blocking: 51.9

Run blocking: 50.2

Best of the rest

