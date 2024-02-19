Ranking 2024’s top 12 free-agent offensive tackles
Will the Carolina Panthers be able to find the fabled offensive line depth this offseason?
Here are the top 12 free-agent offensive tackles of 2024:
1. LT Tyron Smith (Age: 33)
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (14 games)
Overall: 83.7
Pass blocking: 89.3
Run blocking: 68.4
2. LT Trent Brown (Age: 30)
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (11 games)
Overall: 80.2
Pass blocking: 72.8
Run blocking: 80.7
3. RT Mike Onwenu (Age: 26)
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (15 games)
Overall: 71.5
Pass blocking: 68.0
Run blocking: 72.2
4. RT Jonah Williams (Age: 26)
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (14 games)
Overall: 58.5
Pass blocking: 57.9
Run blocking: 54.0
5. LT Mekhi Becton (Age: 24)
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (17 games)
Overall: 53.2
Pass blocking: 60.7
Run blocking: 56.3
6. LT Donovan Smith (Age: 30)
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (16 games)
Overall: 57.8
Pass blocking: 62.2
Run blocking: 48.0
7. RT George Fant (Age: 31)
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (17 games)
Overall: 61.7
Pass blocking: 68.4
Run blocking: 51.9
8. RT Jermaine Eluemunor (Age: 29)
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (17 games)
Overall: 68.5
Pass blocking: 64.4
Run blocking: 71.5
9. LT Kendall Lamm (Age: 31)
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (13 games)
Overall: 64.3
Pass blocking: 67.1
Run blocking: 55.3
10. LT Cornelius Lucas (Age: 32)
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (9 games)
Overall: 62.8
Pass blocking: 73.6
Run blocking: 49.7
11. RT Cameron Fleming (Age: 31)
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (6 games)
Overall: 59.4
Pass blocking: 71.3
Run blocking: 44.8
12. RT Billy Turner (Age: 32)
2023 Pro Football Focus grades (8 games)
Overall: 50.9
Pass blocking: 51.9
Run blocking: 50.2
Best of the rest
LT Duane Brown (38)
RT Cameron Erving (31)
RT Chris Hubbard (32)
LT Yosh Nijman (28)
