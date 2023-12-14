Ranking the 2024 SEC schedules from easiest to toughest

The 2024 SEC football schedules have finally been released. So today we are going to take a look at what teams have the easiest and what teams have the toughest schedules for next fall.

The way I have calculated the strength of the schedules is by totaling the wins and losses from the 2023 schedule for each of the team’s 2024 opponents. That has led us to these two conclusions: Missouri has the biggest cupcake schedule of the entire conference. They are the only team in the SEC that plays teams that finished with an overall losing record in 2023.

On the other end of that spectrum, Billy Napier and the Florida Gators drew the short end of the straw as they wound up with the toughest schedule in the SEC and maybe in the entire NCAA. The Gators play teams that finished with a combined record of 102-44 in 2023.

Here’s how all 2024 SEC schedules stack up.

Missouri (63-81)

The Missouri Tigers have the easiest schedule in the conference for 2024 and it is not even close. The Tigers only have to play two teams that won at least 10 games in 2023, Oklahoma (10-2) and Alabama (12-1). It looks like another 10-win season is in store for Missouri next year.

Tennessee (78-69)

Tennessee comes in with the second-easiest schedule in the conference. They have four pretty tough games on their schedule but half of them are on the road. The Vols will travel to Oklahoma and Georgia but they will get NC State on a neutral site in Charlotte and they will host Alabama.

Welcome to the SEC, Texas! The Longhorns have the third-easiest schedule next season. They have four games that stand out above all of the rest. Texas is headed to The Big House to play Michigan in Week 1, the Red River Rivalry is in Week 6, the Longhorns host the Dawgs in Week 7, and Texas ends their regular season with a trip to Texas A&M.

Ole Miss has a rough stretch towards the end of the season that could decide whether the Rebels have a great season or not. The Rebels have a four-week stretch of LSU, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Georgia before ending the regular season in the Egg Bowl.

Auburn (81-64)

Hugh Freeze has got to love the amount of home games the Auburn Tigers get in 2024. Auburn will host eight out of their 12 regular season games in Jordan-Hare stadium. They start the season with five home games in a row, hit the road for three, then are back home for three more before heading to Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl.

LSU (81-63)

LSU has a couple of dates with California teams as the Tigers start the season in Las Vegas against USC and then host UCLA in Week 3. The Tigers will also get to host Alabama and Oklahoma in what shakes out as a favorable schedule. The biggest road games are at Texas A&M and Florida.

Texas A&M (83-63)

It’s a new era in Aggie land as Texas A&M welcomes Mike Elko as their new head coach. The Aggies play a banger to start the season against Notre Dame, they dodged Alabama and Georgia, and they end the regular season hosting Texas.

Now for the team that Mike Elko left. Kentucky starts with a schedule that is similar to Auburn. They will get four home games in a row to start the year before hitting the road to play Ole Miss. Eventually, they will travel to Florida, Tennessee and Texas before hosting Louisville to end their regular season.

Arkansas (85-60)

The Razorbacks hit the road for their second game of the season against Oklahoma State in what should be a very fun game. Two weeks later they will travel to Jordan-Hare stadium to take on the Auburn Tigers. They get a stretch of three home games towards the end of the season where they will play host to Texas before traveling to Missouri to end the regular season.

Talk about some tough road games. South Carolina travels to Alabama and Oklahoma in back-to-back weeks and they will end their regular season on the road in Clemson. It will be a tough year for Beamer to try to right the ship in Columbia.

Georgia (86-59)

I feel like the Georgia Bulldogs will go into 2024 with a chip on their shoulder after not making the college football playoffs in 2023. The Dawgs start their season with a game against Clemson in Mercedez Benz in Atlanta. In week four, the Dawgs will travel to Tuscaloosa to play the Tide and one week later they get to host Auburn. I am super excited for week seven, though, as the Dawgs will travel to Texas to take on the Longhorns.

I will be calling Mississippi State the Road Dogs in 2024. They have to travel to Arizona State, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and Ole Miss next season. They will play at Texas before getting a bye week and then traveling to Athens to play Georgia. Those two games could wreck your season.

Alabama (91-55)

Alabama gets the cupcake games out of the way early as they start the season with Western Kentucky and USF before traveling to Madison to play the Wisconsin Badgers. The week after that, the Tide will return home to play Georgia. For the final two games of the regular season, Alabama will travel to Oklahoma before hosting Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Oklahoma (92-54)

Speaking of Oklahoma, welcome to the SEC, Sooners! Oklahoma starts with four straight home games before traveling to Auburn to play their first-ever road game as a member of the SEC. I would call that baptism by fire. The Sooners will then get a week off before playing Texas in the Red River Rivalry. The final stretch of the regular season should be fun as the Sooners travel to Missouri, play Alabama at home and then travel to LSU.

Vanderbilt (100-46)

Folks, this is not good. A Vanderbilt team that finished 2023 with a 2-10 record has the second-toughest schedule in the conference. Vandy travels to Missouri before getting a bye week and then hosting Alabama. In week 8, they will host Texas and then travel to Auburn in Week 9. Their final two games of the season will be on the road against LSU and at home against Tennessee.

Florida (102-44)

Good luck, Billy Napier. You are going to need it. The Florida Gators have the toughest schedule in the SEC and maybe one of the toughest schedules in all of college football. The Gators start the year hosting the Miami Hurricanes before finishing with a brutal five-game stretch to finish the regular season. The Gators will play Georgia in Jacksonville, travel to Texas, host LSU, host Ole Miss and travel to Tallahassee to play Florida State.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire