Ranking 2024 draft GPA for all 32 teams (including the Saints)

How did you grade the New Orleans Saints’ haul in this year’s NFL draft? Some teams’ 2024 draft grades are all over the place, depending on where you loo, but the Saints are scoring pretty consistently in the A to B range, with some lower ratings here or there. For the most part, they made moves to improve at positions the media thought they needed to.

NFL analyst Rene Bugner calculated the grade point average for every team based off of media draft grades from 20 different outlets, including the Saints. And while New Orleans ranks near the middle of the pack, their GPA is significantly better than what we’ve found in recent years. See for yourself:

