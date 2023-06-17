Ranking the new 2024 conference schedule for each SEC program from easiest to toughest

In 2024, the SEC will transition to a divisionless schedule. Meaning there will be 16 SEC programs playing different conference opponents than they are accustom to.

The SEC East and SEC West have been done away with for the time being. The majority of the rivalries have been retained by the conference, however. Needless to say, the SEC will look a little bit different in 2024.

Recently, the conference released the conference opponents for each SEC program for the 2024 season. Some old rivalries were renwed while some newer rivalries were done away with.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Roll Tide Wire will rank the new conference schedules for each SEC program from the most easiest to the most toughest.

LSU Tigers

Home: Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt

Away: Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, Texas A&M

The Tigers will play host to four SEC programs that had a combined 12-20 record in conference last season. That seems very favorable for an LSU team that appears to be trending in the right direction under the leadership of Brian Kelly. The Tigers will also avoid having to play Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas.

Home: Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Away: Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M

Missouri has been a program that has struggled to find their footing under head coach Eliah Drinkwitz. The Tigers will have an opportunity to win a lot of games in 2024. With there being no divisions, the Tigers will avoid having to play Georgia or Tennessee. The only game on the schedule that looks intimidating is Alabama. Outside of that, Missouri has to like its chances.

Advertisement

Texas A&M Aggies

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Home: Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Texas

Away: Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina

Last season, Texas A&M struggled to find wins. The only games that the Aggies won were against LSU, UMass, Miami, Arkansas, and Sam Houston State. In 2024, Jimbo Fisher’s squad should have a manageable conference slate. Texas A&M will play the two best teams in conference at home against LSU and Texas. There will be some tough road atmospheres, but none of the teams seem unbeatable. Plus, the Aggies avoid having to play Alabama and Ole Miss.

Texas Longhorns

(Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

Home: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State

Away: Arkansas, Oklahoma (Dallas), Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Texas will haave some difficult road games in 2024 as they find their footing in the SEC. The Longhorns will travel to College Station to renew a rival and will make the trek to Fayetteville. However, Steve Sarkisian’s squad will avoid having to play Georgia and Florida on the road. In addition, Texas will bypass having to play LSU, Alabama, and Tennessee.

Advertisement

South Carolina Gamecocks

Home: LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M

Away: Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

South Carolina has been a program on the rise over the the last few seasons under Shane Beamer. The Gamecocks got quite the favorable draw for the 2024 season. South Carolina will avoid having to play Georgia, Tennessee, and Florida with there being no divisions. The two road games that seem tough on paper are Oklahoma and Alabama. Gamecocks fans should be happy with this conference slate.

Ole Miss Rebels

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Home: Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Oklahoma

Away: Arkansas, Florida, LSU, South Carolina

Ole Miss will not have to play Auburn, Alabama, or Texas A&M in 2024. Instead, the Rebels will have to play Florida, Kentucky, and South Carolina. The road slate is what positions the Rebels at this spot. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will be tasked with traveling to hostile atmospheres in Fayetteville, Gainesville, Baton Rouge, and Columbia. Georgia and Oklahoma at home should help considerably as well.

Advertisement

Tennessee Volunteers

Home: Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State

Away: Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

There are likely mixed emotions for the Tennessee fanbase when it comes to the 2024 conference schedule. The Volunteers will make trips to Fayetteville, Athens, and Norman. That will be a tall task for a team that will likely be led by underclassmen Nico Iamaleava. Tennessee will be fortunate to play Alabama and Florida at home, however.

Home: Tennessee, Texas, LSU, Ole Miss

Away: Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M

Arkansas has a number of difficult conference opponents in 2024. The list is headlined by the likes of Tennessee, Texas, and LSU. However, the Razorbacks will face each of those three teams in Fayetteville. As far as road games, Arkansas appears to be in good shape. The road opponents combined to win 52.4% of their conference games in 2022.

Advertisement

Home: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Away: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri

Auburn will be entering its second season with Hugh Freeze at the helm. The Tigers will have to travel to Tuscaloosa and Athens. Outside of those two trips, Auburn should be optimistic with the rest of the conference schedule. Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M will likely be improved squads in 2024 so getting those programs at home bodes well for Auburn.

Oklahoma Sooners

Home: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas (Dallas)

Away: Auburn, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss

Oklahoma has had recent growing pains, so this schedule will not make the fanbase too excited. The Sooners will have to travel to three tough road atmospheres against Auburn, LSU, and Ole Miss. The luxurious side of things is that Oklahoma will play host to Alabama and Tennessee. That will help ease the concern somewhat for Sooners fans.

Advertisement

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com-USA TODAY NETWORK

Home: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas

Away: Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri

At the SEC Media Days over a year ago, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea proclaimed that the Commodores would be one of the driving forces of the SEC. It does not appear to be heading in that direction quite yet for Lea’s swuad. The ‘Dores will also be tasked with a tough conference schedule in 2024. Although, Vanderbilt will bypass having to play Georgia and Florida, they will pick up games against Alabama and LSU. That will be just as tough.

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Home: South Carolina, Auburn, Georgia, Missouri

Away: Tennessee, Oklahoma, LSU, Vanderbilt

Alabama will not have to face yearly rivals like Ole Miss and Mississippi State in 2024. Instead, the Crimson Tide will play several former SEC East teams like South Carolina, Missouri, Georgia, and Vanderbilt. Besides Georgia, the Alabama fanbase has to be happy. The difficulty lies within Alabama’s road games, however. Tennessee and LSU are two of the most difficult places to play in the country. Oklahoma will also be a tough task as the Sooners will look to make a statement early on in the SEC.

Advertisement

Georgia Bulldogs

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Home: Auburn, Florida (Jacksonville), Mississippi State, Tennessee

Away: Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas

The only team to have beaten Georgia over the course of its two-year reign in the SEC is Alabama. Outside of that, the Bulldogs have carried their own weight. In 2024, Kirby Smart’s squad will travel to difficult venues in Tuscaloosa, Oxford, and Austin. Those three programs will bring their absolute best against one of the more premier programs in college football as of 2023.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Home: Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M

Away: Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

Mississippi State will be looking to build for the future with the late passing of former Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. The newly hired head coach, Zac Arnett, will be looking to lead the program to new heights. It will not be easy for the Bulldogs in 2024. Arnett’s squad will make trips to Athens, Oxford, Knoxville, and Austin. The home slate is fair, but the road games are expected to be very difficult for thre Bulldogs.

Advertisement

Home: Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

Away: Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

One thing that Kentucky does consistently is compete. While the Wildcats are not loaded with four and five-stars, they seem to always find a way to win at least eight games. That might be a stretch for Mike Stoops’ squad in 2024. The Wildcats will make trips to four of the more hostile environments in college football as they will travel to Gainesville, Oxford, Knoxville, and Austin. The home stretch does not seem too daunting, but the road trips might bury the ‘Cats in 2024 if they are not up for the task.

Advertisement

Florida Gators

[Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Home: Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

Away: Georgia (Jacksonville), Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas

Well, Florida was given the short end of the stick one might say. The Gators are currently in a rebuilding phase under second-year head coach Billy Napier. Napier’s squad has the talent, but it remains to be seen if there is enough to overmatch other powerhouse programs within the conference. In 2024, the Gators will make trips to Starkville, Knoxville, and Austin. If that was not difficult enough, they will also meet Georgia in Jacksonville and welcome the up-and-rising LSU Tigers to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. For these reasons, I believe that Florida has the toughest conference schedule for the 2024 season.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire