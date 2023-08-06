Ranking 2024 Big Ten stadiums by capacity

The Big Ten has always been home to some of the nation’s biggest college football stadiums and many of the oldest in the nation. That is not about to change with the upcoming expansion of the conference. The Big Ten will add USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington to the conference in 2024 and with it will add two storied college football venues and two of the loudest and most electric stadiums on the west coast.

But how will the stadium capacities of the Big Ten look once the four new members join the conference? While the top of the stadium capacity list will remain unchanged, there will be a few changes to the attendance pecking order in the Big Ten.

Going off the official attendance capacity numbers on record, here is an updated look at the Big Ten football stadium capacity from smallest to largest once USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington join the Big Ten in 2024.

Ryan Field, Northwestern - 47,130

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Originally built in 1926 and renovated through the years, Northwestern’s Ryan Fields remains the smallest football stadium in the Big Ten even after the newest members join in 2024. Of course, Northwestern has one of the smallest enrollment sizes in the conference, so this should be expected to be the case.

Huntington Bank Stadium, Minnesota - 50,805

Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The newest stadium in the Big Ten, constructed in 2009, Huntington Bank Stadium gave Minnesota its’ first true home stadium since 1981. After years in the Metrodome, Minnesota’s home stadium has become a sneaky good atmosphere to play in.

SECU Stadium, Maryland - 51,892

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The home stadium of Maryland football, once known as Byrd Stadium before corporate naming rights came into play, has undergone a number of changes since opening in 1950. It has undergone three expansions, with the most recent one done in 2008.

SHI Stadium, Rutgers - 52,454

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers opened the doors on what is now known as SHI Stadium in 1994 and it has the potential to create a raucous atmosphere for a night game if things are going well for them. Just ask Louisville all about it. Rutgers hasn’t been able to match their previous height as a Big East contender since moving to the Big Ten, but a trip to New Jersey is not always the easiest for some opponents.

Memorial Stadium, Indiana - 52,626

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Indiana’s Memorial Stadium, one of these Memorial Stadiums in the Big Ten, opened its doors to fans of the Hoosiers in 1960 and has had two expansions done to it. The most recent expansion came in 2009 and it was most recently renovated in 2016. The record attendance for the stadium still dates back to a matchup with Purdue in 1969. But games against Ohio State and Michigan tend to be the top crowds of the year these days for the stadium as visiting fans tend to flock to Bloomington for those matchups.

Autzen Stadium, Oregon - 54,000

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon will have one of the smaller stadiums in the Big Ten when it joins the conference, and Autzen Stadium is the smallest of the incoming members’ stadiums, but it makes up for it with electricity. A game in Autzen Stadium is quite the challenge with Oregon’s fanbase among the most passionate there may be. Autzen Stadium opened in 1967 after taking just nine months to construct on an artificial landfill.

Ross-Ade Stadium, Purdue - 57,236

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Like a number of Big Ten football stadiums, Purdue’s Ross-Ade Stadium was built in 1924 and has undergone a number of renovations over the years while serving as home to the Boilermakers. In fact, to this date, the stadium has yet to complete the second and third phases of a grand renovation plan that includes upper deck seating adding to the east and north sides of the stadium. Perhaps one day Purdue will revisit those plans.

Memorial Stadium, Illinois - 60,670

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois is currently home to one of the Big Ten’s oldest football stadiums. Memorial Field opened in 1923 and is a tribute to Illinois students who lost their lives in World War I. And although today the stadium’s official capacity is listed at a little over 60,000, the stadium’s attendance record has gone over 76,000 at least 10 times between 1983 and 1985.

Husky Stadium, Washington - 70,083

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Originally opened in 1920, Washington’s Husky Stadium will be the oldest football stadium in the Big Ten among the new members. Husky Stadium has been home to Washington football since 1920 and has been expanded four times over the years. Husky Stadium is also considered one of the loudest stadiums in the nation due to its design with the overhangs helping to keep sound inside the stadium.

Kinnick Stadium, Iowa - 70,585

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa opened the doors to Kinnick Stadium in 1929 and the venue has been the scene of some key Big Ten moments ever since, especially in recent years. Kinnick Stadium has been renovated three times with the last major renovation being completed in 2006 to increase the capacity just over 70,000. Kinnick Stadium is home to one of the Big Ten’s newest traditions with The Children’s Hospital Wave at the end of the first quarter of games.

Spartan Stadium, Michigan State - 75,005

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State’s Spartan Stadium opened in 1923, making the 2023 season the 100th anniversary of the long-time home of Michigan State football. As one of the oldest stadiums in the Big Ten, Spartan Stadium has undergone numerous renovations over the years with the most recent expansion of the stadium happening in 2005 with a new press box, luxury suites, and club seats on the west side of the venue.

Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin - 75,822

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin‘s Camp Randall Stadium remains the oldest stadium in the Big Ten after opening in 1917. Naturally, the stadium has gone through a number of renovations over the years to keep the stadium one of the top Big Ten stadiums in the conference. The wooden seats in the stadium burned down in 1922 and were replaced by more sustainable seating until the horseshoe shape of the stadium had been completed. Camp Randall Stadium was among the first stadiums to convert to artificial turf in 1968.

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, USC - 77,500

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The historic LA Coliseum opened in 1923 as a multi-purpose facility and is a California Historical Landmark and U.S. National Historic Landmark. Aside from USC football, the stadium has been home to the Summer Olympics two times and will do so again in 2028. USC has a deal in place that requires the school to maintain the facility while renting the space from the LA Coliseum Commission.

Memorial Stadium, Nebraska - 85,458

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

The Big Ten’s third Memorial Stadium, in Lincoln, Nebraska, has served as the home for Nebraska football since 1923. It has been renovated at least seven times, hit the most recent renovation being completed in 2013 after the school joined the Big Ten in 2011. The stadium has grown from an original seating capacity of 31,080 in 1923 to 85,458 since 2017.

Rose Bowl, UCLA - 88,565

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Without question, the home to the UCLA Bruins will bring one of the best sceneries to a Big Ten game once the school joins the conference. The Big Ten is no stranger to Rose Bowl Stadium as a long-time partner with the Rose Bowl Game. But games in Pasadena against UCLA may not have quite the same flair as the annual New Year’s Day bash. UCLA has called the Rose Bowl home since 1982 after the Bruins left the LA Coliseum and an attempt to build its own stadium fell flat.

Ironically, UCLA travels 26 miles to play home games in the Rose Bowl and just 14 miles to play games in the LA Coliseum against rival USC.

Ohio Stadium, Ohio State - 102,780

Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State‘s Ohio Stadium opened in 1922 with a seating capacity of 66,210. In 2001, Ohio Stadium joined the 100,000-seat club among college football stadiums following a renovation. Ohio Stadium has been one of the more challenging venues for road teams to play with a raucous atmosphere fueled by one of the more consistently successful programs of the BCS and College Football Playoff era in the Big Ten.

Beaver Stadium, Penn State - 106,572

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State‘s Beaver Stadium is often referred to as an erector-set stadium. That’s because the stadium was originally located at a different spot on campus, completely disassembled, and relocated to its current location. After opening at its current location in 1960, Beaver Stadium has gone through a number of expansions and renovations over the years to turn it into the second-largest stadium in North America and the fourth-largest stadium in the world. The night game atmosphere with a stadium-wide whiteout remains one of the best scenes college football has to offer.

Michigan Stadium, Michigan - 107,601

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

The largest stadium in North America and the third-largest in the world is Michigan‘s Micigan Stadium. Home to the Wolverines since opening in 1927 after Fielding Yost convinced the school to build it, Michigan Stadium was built in the style of the Yale Bowl. It has since been expanded to become the largest stadium in the nation while building out instead of up.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire