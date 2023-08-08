Ranking 2024 Big Ten stadiums by capacity

The Big Ten Conference has some of the best stadiums in college football. Things are only going to get better starting in 2024 with the additions of Oregon, USC, UCLA, and Washington.

All four of these teams play in stadiums that will immediately make a mark among their Big Ten peers. Some interesting trivia on Big Ten stadiums, Husky Stadium will be the oldest Big Ten facility, having opened in 1920.

Minnesota has the newest building in the conference in Huntington Bank Stadium, which was built in 2009. The second newest building is Memorial Stadium in Indiana which opened in 1960.

Find an entire breakdown of Big Ten Stadium capacity below. Thanks to our friend Kevin McGuire of Nittany Lions Wire for the idea.

Ryan Field, Northwestern - 47,130

Opened: 1926

Originally called Dyche Stadium when it opened, it was renamed Ryan Field in 1997 in honor of Patrick Ryan. It’s not only the smallest stadium in the Big Ten Conference but it is also the only FBS Stadium without permanent lighting.

Huntington Bank Stadium, Minnesota - 50,805

Opened: 2009

The first new Big Ten football stadium constructed since Memorial Stadium at Indiana opened in 1960. The Gophers won the first game they played in the stadium when they defeated Air Force in 2009 by a score of 20-13.

SECU Stadium, Maryland - 51,892

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, MD, USA;

Opened: 1950

Construction of the facility originally cost $1 million and permanent lights were not installed until 1985. Its attendance record of 58,973 was set on November 1, 1975 against Penn State.

SHI Stadium, Rutgers - 52,454

Opened: 1994

The stadium originally opened with a capacity of 41,500 and did not expand to 52,454 until 2009. It also had a natural grass surface when opened and was replaced by FieldTurf in 2004.

Memorial Stadium, Indiana - 52,626

Opened: 1960

The stadium set a record attendance of 56,223 when Indiana hosted Purdue in November of 1969.

Autzen Stadium, Oregon - 54,000

Opened: 1969

The highest attendance at Autzen Stadium was 60,055 in October of 2011. That day saw the Ducks defeat Arizona State 41-27. The game is the second largest crowd for a sporting event in the state of Oregon behind the CART Portal 200 Champ car in 1993.

Ross-Ade Stadium, Purdue - 57,236

Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.

Opened: 1924

The stadium was built in 1924 to replace Stuart Field. It opened with a seating capacity 13,500. The largest crowd was in November of 1980 against Indiana (71,629).

Memorial Stadium, Illinois - 60,670

Champaign, Illinois

Opened: 1923

Construction on the facility cost approximately $1.7 million. The name was chosen to honor the University of Illinois men who died in World War I. It’s most attended game was in 1984 against Missouri (78,297).

Husky Stadium, Washington - 70,083

Opened: 1920

Kinnick Stadium, Iowa - 70,585

Opened: 1929

Originally opened as Iowa Stadium. It was renamed Kinnick Stadium following the death of Heisman trophy winner Nile Kinnick’s death in 1943.

Spartan Stadium, Michigan State - 75,005

Opened: 1923

Spartan Stadium initially opened with a capacity of 14,000. Its current record attendance stands at 80,401.

Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin - 75,822

Opened: 1917

The stadium is built on the ground of Camp Randall, a Union Army training camp during the Civil War. It was named after Governor Alexander Randall, who later was Postmaster General of the United States.

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, USC - 77,500

Opened: 1921

Memorial Stadium, Nebraska - 85,458

Opened: 1923

The stadium is dedicated to honor the Nebraskans who served in the American Civil War and the Spanish American War and those who died in World War I. Later, the dedication was expanded to honor Nebraskans who died in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Rose Bowl, UCLA - 88,565

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Opened: 1922

Ohio Stadium, Ohio State - 102,780

Opened: 1922

The cost of construction was $1.34 million, with an original capacity was 66,210. The first game was in October of 1922 against Ohio Wesleyan.

Beaver Stadium, Penn State - 106,572

Opened: 1960

It was voted in 2016 by USA Today as the number-one football stadium in college football. Beaver was also the first stadium to have its interior included in Google Street View.

Michigan Stadium, Michigan - 107,601

Opened: 1926

The venue is the largest stadium in the United States and the Western Hemisphere and the third largest stadium in the world. Its record attendance is currently 115,109, which took place on September 7, 2013, against Notre Dame.

