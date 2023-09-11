Ranking the 2024 Big Ten with incoming Pac-12 schools through Week 2

Last week, we began our season-long rankings of the 2024 Big Ten football teams. This includes the four incoming Pac-12 schools: USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington.

So much instability and change are flowing through college football and college sports right now. The conference landscape in 2023 is very different from what we will see in 2024. Next year, four new teams will join the Big Ten, and four new teams will join the Big 12. Two teams will leave the Big 12 and move to the SEC. The Pac-12 will cease to exist.

“It’s impossible to avoid comparisons of the current Big 12 with next year’s Big 12, with the current SEC and next year’s SEC, this year’s ACC with next year’s ACC, and so on. People who follow college sports are intensely interested in comparing the way things are with the way things will be one year from now.”

With that in mind, let’s go to the rankings board and see where teams in the Big Ten stack up through Week 2.

Remember: Rankings are based on results, not future projections or betting odds.

NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS

At 0-2, Nebraska occupies the cellar.

Indiana’s only win is an FCS win. That puts the Hoosiers near the bottom.

Northwestern’s win over UTEP is better than Indiana’s FCS win. The Wildcats look like the worst team in the conference, but through two games, they don’t have the worst resume.

Illinois barely beat Toledo and then got whacked by Kansas. It could be a long year in Champaign.

WISCONSIN BADGERS

Wisconsin is likely a better team than a number of schools ranked higher on this list, but right now, the Badgers only have a win over Buffalo. They can’t be ranked very high at the moment.

Purdue isn’t a better team than Wisconsin, but the win at Virginia Tech is better than Wisconsin’s win over Buffalo, so the Boilermakers do have to be ranked ahead of the Badgers for now.

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

The Spartans have an FCS win, so they have to be at the bottom among all the 2-0 Big Ten teams.

MARYLAND TERRAPINS

Maryland has an FCS win, putting the Terps alongside Michigan State. You could flip-flop them and it wouldn’t be a problem.

Ohio State is a better team than many of the schools ranked ahead of the Buckeyes, but with an FCS win and a win over a bad Indiana team, OSU can’t be placed in the top four or five of the Big Ten right now.

PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS

Penn State has an FCS win and a win over a not-very-good West Virginia team, so the Nittany Lions are pretty much in Ohio State’s neighborhood.

OREGON DUCKS

Oregon has an FCS win, so the Ducks can’t be ranked in the top five or six, but their win at Texas Tech puts them ahead of Ohio State and Penn State.

Rutgers has two FBS wins, so the Scarlet Knights are ahead of Oregon, Ohio State, and Penn State, but those two FBS wins are over Northwestern and Temple. There’s only so much room for Rutgers to climb.

USC is playing well and looks like an elite team, but strictly in terms of results, Stanford and Nevada look really, really bad. The Trojans’ resume is not that good. Therefore, they can’t be rated in the top three just yet. It will come, though, if they keep playing the way they are playing.

Michigan has FBS wins over East Carolina and UNLV. That’s not a top-three Big Ten resume. Again, much like USC, the ranking will rise if the Wolverines keep playing well on defense.

Minnesota’s wins over Nebraska and Eastern Michigan are slightly better on a resume sheet than Michigan’s wins over UNLV and East Carolina.

UCLA’s wins over Coastal Carolina and San Diego State are slightly better than Minnesota’s Eastern Michigan-Nebraska combo. The Bruins don’t look like a top-three Big Ten team, but their resume is better than most of the others through two weeks.

Boise State losing to UCF drops Washington from No. 1 (last week) to No. 2. Beating Tulsa can only do so much for the Huskies.

IOWA HAWKEYES

No Big Ten team has a great resume through two weeks, but Iowa winning in Ames against Iowa State, paired with a win over a not-terrible Utah State team from the Mountain West, is the best of the bunch through two weeks.

