Ranking the 2022 college football bowl games

Not every college football bowl game is created equal.

While it used to be that if you were playing before Christmas Day, your bowl game was irrelevant, if not borderline unwatchable, but the landscape has changed. We have a ranked-on-ranked matchup on day one, Dec. 16, and some marquee programs playing right out of the gates.

Of course, there’s also the New Year’s Six as well as the College Football Playoff.

So, with that in mind, which games are the best? Which ones hold next to no appeal? We’ve got you covered with our ranking of every bowl game against the others.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) - No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Appeal

Besides being a College Football Playoff semifinal, this game has the biggest name-brand recognition. The defending national champions against the world famous Ohio State Buckeyes. While it appears a big mismatch for OSU, Georgia will need to keep the scarlet and gray at bay after they were humiliated in the regular season finale against Michigan. Winner goes to the national championship game.

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) - No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

Appeal

In some respects, this one is strength against strength, as the TCU offense goes up against the Michigan defense. However, the Wolverines have quietly potent offense themselves, while the Horned Frogs don’t play much defense. Could this one be a shootout, or will the maize and blue assert themselves the way they have all season? Winner gets a berth into the national championship game.

Rose Bowl Game - No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

Appeal

The granddaddy of them all is always a can’t-miss, and with Pac-12 champion Utah going up against a 10-2 Penn State team that only lost to two CFP players, this one has the look of being an instant classic.

Story continues

Allstate Sugar Bowl - No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

Appeal

Does Alabama even want to be here? If it doesn’t, then Kansas State could get the biggest bargaining chip for supremacy by being a rare team to take down the Tide. This game is the appetizer to the rest of the day’s entrees.

Capital One Orange Bowl - No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Appeal

The orange-out in the Orange Bowl. A Hendon Hooker-less Vols team will be looking to cement itself as an SEC team to beat against perennial CFP contender Clemson, which took a step back this year. This should be about as good as it gets, especially with Cade Klubnik taking over the offense for the Tigers.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Appeal

Our first New Year’s Six inclusion, Tulane was the Group of 5 selection and it will have a tough task stopping Heisman Trophy-winner Caleb Williams.

Valero Alamo Bowl - No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 29, 2022

Location: Alamodome (San Antonio)

Appeal

Washington surprised this year and came rather close to competing for the conference championship. Texas looked the part early, but didn’t look nearly as good after Quinn Ewers’ injury. Still, a top-20 matchup should be fun, even if it is just down the road from Austin.

SDCCC Holiday Bowl - No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 26, 2022

Location: Petco Park (San Diego)

Appeal

While North Carolina isn’t ranked, this one will be exciting for the Drake Maye vs. Bo Nix factor. Both teams are known for their offenses and this could be the most fun offensive game in bowl season.

ReliaQuest Bowl - No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Appeal

This one will have something of a somber atmosphere, due to the untimely passing of Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. Illinois will also be without its defensive coordinator, as he just took the Purdue head coaching job.

Duke's Mayo Bowl - No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Location: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Appeal

The main point of this game is seeing the winning coach getting doused in Mayo. Regardless, it could feature some fun offense — mostly by Maryland, since Devin Leary opted to transfer.

Cheez-It Bowl - No. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Date: Dec. 29, 2022

Location: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

Appeal

Oklahoma was no good in Brent Venables’ first year while Mike Norvell finally appears to have Florida State trending in the right direction. We’ll see if the Sooners can rebound, but this game is more about seeing what the Seminoles can do and if they’re ready to take the next step.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

Appeal

South Carolina might have been the hottest team at the end of the regular season, knocking Tennessee‘s CFP hopes by the wayside. Notre Dame got much better as the season wore on in Marcus Freeman’s first year. This is as solid of a matchup as we’ve seen in the Gator Bowl.

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl - No. 14 Oregon State vs. Florida

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Date: Dec. 17, 2022

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

Appeal

While Florida wasn’t so good this year and Quentin Richardson is opting out to focus on the draft, this one could be a very good matchup on day two of bowl season. Oregon State was good enough to upset Oregon, while Billy Napier’s squad is looking to show that the SEC is still superior to the Pac-12. This is the must-watch of the first few days.

Wasabi Fenway Bowl - Cincinnati vs. Louisville

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Date: Dec. 17, 2022

Location: Fenway Park (Boston)

Appeal

Louisville lost its coach to Cincinnati, and now they’re playing each other. That should hold special appeal to anyone who craves drama.

TransPerfect Music City Bowl - Iowa vs. Kentucky

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

Appeal

While the last game featured high-powered offenses, this one features two teams that don’t understand what offense is. If this game ends 6-3, it wouldn’t be a surprise, and we’re here for it.

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl - No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

Appeal

The Big Ten runner-up vs. the SEC runner-up, and both have explosive offenses. This should be a pass-happy game that no fan of offensive football will want to miss, though defensive football fans will be cringing the entire way.

Sun Bowl - No. 18 UCLA vs. Pitt

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Location: Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

Appeal

Pitt took a step back without Kenny Pickett, while UCLA faltered down the stretch. However, this could be an interesting one, thanks to the Bruins’ offense against the Pitt defense.

TaxAct Texas Bowl - Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 28, 2022

Location: NRG Stadium (Houston)

Appeal

Two explosive offenses going up against each other, what could be more fun?

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Minnesota vs. Syracuse

David Berding/Getty Images

Date: Dec. 29, 2022

Location: Yankee Stadium (New York)

Appeal

Minnesota was one of the better teams in the Big Ten while Syracuse was in contention for the ACC until the untimely loss to Clemson. This game has a lot of promise.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl - Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Location: Chase Field (Phoenix)

Appeal

Neither team lived up to expectations, and both teams will be without their starting QB from the season, as both have entered the transfer portal. This one could be entertaining from a pure comedy standpoint.

Military Bowl - Duke vs. UCF

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Date: Dec. 28, 2022

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)

Appeal

UCF was mostly very good, but had some surprising losses, while Duke was quietly good. This should be a good, evenly matched up game.

New Mexico Bowl - SMU vs. BYU

michigan defense

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Date: Dec. 17, 2022

Location: University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

Appeal

BYU wasn’t quite as good as anticipated, while SMU showed some fight all year. This could be a sneaky good game on the second day of bowl games.

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl - Wake Forest vs. Missouri

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 23, 2022

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Appeal

One of the ACC’s better teams vs. one of the worst SEC teams. Mizzou pushed No. 1 Georgia to the brink, and finished out the season by getting a win to become bowl eligible. This could be a fun one.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl - Arkansas vs. Kansas

Photo: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 28, 2022

Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

Appeal

The battle for which team deserves ‘Kansas’ in its name more, Arkansas disappointed, while the Jayhawks got out to a hot start before falling off. If Kansas can win, it would set the program up for the future, while Sam Pittman needs this one after a lackluster season.

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl - Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Location: Protective Life Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)

Appeal

The Carolina battle features two underrated teams that often find themselves playing spoiler.

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl - Baylor vs. Air Force

Photo: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 22, 2022

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

Appeal

Baylor disappointed this year after winning the Big 12 year ago, but it will have its work cut out for it by facing a bowl-eligible service academy.

Myrtle Beach Bowl - Marshall vs. UConn

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Date: Dec. 19, 2022

Location: Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)

Appeal

UConn greatly over-delivered on the season by going from the worst FBS team to being bowl-eligible in Jim Mora’s first year. Marshall upset Notre Dame early in the season, so this one has some interest.

Frisco Bowl - Boise State vs. North Texas

Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 17, 2022

Location: Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

Appeal

Boise State has long been the Group of 5 darling, while North Texas is often hovering around the outside of the top 25. This could be an interesting one.

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl - Washington State vs. Fresno State

John Fisher/Getty Images

Date: Dec. 17, 2022

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

Appeal

Fresno State can be sneaky good and Washington State surprised earlier in the season with a road win at Wisconsin.

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl - No. 24 Troy vs. No. 25 UTSA

Helen Comer-The Daily News

Date: Dec. 16, 2022

Location: Exploria Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

Appeal

A ranked-on-ranked matchup on the first day of bowl action — you can’t ask for more. While both Troy and UTSA aren’t exactly name brands, this should be a great game.

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl - Liberty vs. Toledo

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 20, 2022

Location: FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)

Appeal

Two offensive juggernauts meet, though Liberty will be doing so without Hugh Freeze leading the charge. Still, if you like offensive football, this could be for you.

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl - Houston vs. Louisiana

Photo: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 23, 2022

Location: Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

Appeal

The Cajuns are always a fringe top 25 team, while Houston sometimes cements itself firmly in the mix. This game has a lot of promise.

EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl - Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State

Photo: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 24, 2022

Location: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)

Appeal

MTSU had the upset victory over Miami earlier this year, and while Brady Hoke’s SDSU took a step back this year, he’s had the Aztecs mostly humming since his return.

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl - Memphis vs. Utah State

Joe Rondone-The Commercial Appeal

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

Appeal

Utah State had a rocky start but really got going once the season was underway. Memphis is sometimes sneaky good, but not as much this year.

Camellia Bowl - Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Location: Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

Appeal

Georgia Southern is known for playing spoiler to bigger teams, and Buffalo is still looking for its footing in year two under Mo Linguist.

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl - Ohio vs. Wyoming

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Location: Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)

Appeal

There’s something occasionally appealing about Wyoming, and Ohio is competitive, but given the timing of this one, it likely won’t generate much attention.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State

Patrick Breen-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 20, 2022

Location: Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

Appeal

Eastern Michigan and San Jose State are both quietly good teams. This could be an underrated matchup.

R+L Carriers Orleans Bowl - South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky

(Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

Date: Dec. 21, 2022

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

Appeal

Western Kentucky’s offense could make this interesting, but that’s about it.

Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl - Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 16, 2022

Location: Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)

Appeal

UAB had some early promise, but ended up merely being bowl eligible. Miami is in a similar boat. The main appeal is that it’s literally the first bowl game.

LendingTree Bowl - Rice vs. Southern Mississippi

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 17, 2022

Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)

Appeal

Again, no offense to this matchup, but the only appeal is that it comes on the second day of bowl matchups.

Quick Lane Bowl - Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Dec. 26, 2022

Location: Ford Field (Detroit, Mich.)

Appeal

No offense to the Detroit-based bowl game, but there’s little appeal to this one. The Quick Lane Bowl is supposed to have a Big Ten team, but generally, that doesn’t happen. Thus, we get the Falcons — who should have a homefield advantage given the proximity to northern Ohio — vs. the Aggies.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire