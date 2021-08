Ranking each 2021 NL Cy Young Award candidate entering September

National League Cy Young Award Contenders

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 National League Cy Young Award race was turned upside down when Jacob deGrom suffered an arm injury that has kept him out for the entire second half of the season to date. With deGrom on the shelf for an extended period of time and now out of the hunt, here is a look at each Cy Young Award candidate entering the final full month of the regular season, and where exactly they stand in the race.

No. 1: Walker Buehler — Los Angeles Dodgers

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Stats: 26 starts, 169 innings pitched, 13-2, 2.02 ERA, 42 walks, 178 strikeouts, 0.917 WHIP

No. 2: Corbin Burnes — Milwaukee Brewers

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Stats: 22 starts, 133 innings pitched, 8-4, 2.30 ERA, 26 walks, 180 strikeouts, 0.947 WHIP

No. 3: Brandon Woodruff — Milwaukee Brewers

Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Stats: 25 starts, 151.1 innings pitched, 8-7, 2.38 ERA, 37 walks, 177 strikeouts, 0.925 WHIP

No. 4: Max Scherzer — Los Angeles Dodgers

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Stats: 24 starts, 140 innings pitched, 12-4, 2.51 ERA, 33 walks, 188 strikeouts, 0.88 WHIP

No. 5: Kevin Gausman — San Francisco Giants

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Stats: 26 starts, 152 innings pitched, 12-5, 2.49 ERA, 46 walks, 176 strikeouts, 1.007 WHIP

No. 6: Freddy Peralta — Milwaukee Brewers

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Stats: 23 games (22 starts), 121.1 innings pitched, 9-3, 2.45 ERA, 51 walks, 164 strikeouts, 0.94 WHIP

No. 7: Zack Wheeler — Philadelphia Phillies

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Stats: 26 starts, 176.2 innings pitched, 10-9, 2.90 ERA, 36 walks, 204 strikeouts, 1.008 WHIP

No. 8: Julio Urias — Los Angeles Dodgers

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Stats: 25 starts, 144.2 innings pitched, 14-3, 3.17 ERA, 32 walks, 153 strikeouts, 1.051 WHIP

No. 9: Trevor Rogers — Miami Marlins

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Stats: 20 starts, 110 innings pitched, 7-6, 2.45 ERA, 40 walks, 129 strikeouts, 1.127 WHIP

No. 10: Clayton Kershaw — Los Angeles Dodgers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Stats: 18 starts, 106.1 innings pitched, 9-7, 3.39 ERA, 19 walks, 127 strikeouts, 0.978 WHIP

