Ranking all 17 Bills games in 2023 head-to-head

All NFL games are great, but not all contests are the same. Some of the Buffalo Bills’ upcoming schedule in 2023 will draw more interest than others.

Here’s a full game-by-game ranking of Bills contests in 2023:

Week 14: Bye

Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Not a game… but no Bills football. Worst week of the year.

Week 3: at Washington Commanders

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills should be the clear-cut victor in Week 3. If they’re not, it’s going to be a bumpy season.

Week 8: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TNF)

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

While the Buccaneers and Commanders aren’t fall off, at least this one will be one Thursday Night Football. Plus, it’s a Baker Mayfield vs. Josh Allen head-to-head. Both were drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Week 5: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London)

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

It’s cool that the Bills will be playing in London. And their new stadium was designed by the same crew that put together Tottenham Hotspur Stadium… but a 9:30 a.m. kickoff… isn’t exactly that fun. Cool, but not fun.

Week 7: at New England Patriots

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Damien Harris signed a one-year deal with the Bills this offseason after starting his career with the Patriots. Aside from that, the AFC East part of this meeting is the only thing that gets the blood going. Buffalo should have a much better roster still.

Week 17: vs. New England Patriots

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

With the added postseason pressures with this as the second-last game of 2023, it outranks the first meeting. Plus it’s at home.

Week 4: vs. Miami Dolphins

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

It’s an early-season AFC meeting and the later in the year, the more important (usually). Regardless, “squishing the fish” at home is always a bit appealing, especially after these two faced off in the playoffs just a few months ago.

Week 15: vs. Dallas Cowboys

(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Love them or hate them, there’s still and added interest in facing “America’s Team.” Plus with how late this game is in the year, it could be a big one even if Dallas plays in the NFC.

Week 11: vs. New York Jets

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

At this point of the year, the Bills will have already faced Aaron Rodgers and the new-look Jets. But it still appears like the Jets are going to be a threat in the division. At least more than the Patriots.

Week 10: vs. Denver Broncos (MNF)

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

As long as the Broncos are improved from last season, which isn’t a high bar to beat, this is still Monday Night Football in Orchard Park. Giddy up.

Week 16: at Los Angeles Chargers

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

It might be tough for the Bills going across the country for this one. Even so, the offenses here makes on think a shootout will be en route.

Week 2: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s just the Raiders, so what gives? The home opener in Buffalo always is a top game of the season, no matter the opponent or even how good the Bills are. It’s a special day in western New York.

Week 1: at New York Jets (MNF)

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

How does one outrank the home opener? Being the season-opening contest on prime-time football.

Week 6: vs. New York Giants (SNF)

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills should beat the Giants as they have a better overall roster. But it’s still the return of Brian Daboll. Should be a fun day at Highmark Stadium and for those watching from afar.

Week 12: at Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not the defending Super Bowl champs, but the Eagles are a massive measuring stick. Similar to the Chargers matchup, it could be a shootout and entertaining game for the Bills down in Philly.

Week 14: at Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills vs. Chiefs needs no introduction after the past few seasons…

Week 9: at Cincinnati Bengals (SNF)

USAT

…but even so, it was the Bengals who eliminated the Bills in the playoffs a few months ago. Here’s the chance for some massive revenge and on the national spotlight.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire