Ranking all 16 SEC coaches heading into the 2024 season

One aspect of the game that has made the Southeastern Conference so strong in recent history is the coaching. Having the best players and talent of any conference in the country helps, but the X’s and O’s still matter, and the SEC has been home to some of the best coaches since the turn of the century, such as Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, Urban Meyer, and many more.

Nick Saban’s retirement from the Alabama Crimson Tide has massive implications for both the SEC landscape as well as the national title race. The Crimson Tide brought in former Washington Huskies coach Kalen Deboer to take over the program, and it seems as if the Alabama faithful have been thrilled with the hire. I mean, how could you not be thrilled with a guy who just led his team to a 14-1 record, a conference championship and a national title berth?

There will be some challenges facing the new Alabama coach with this being his first time coaching in the South. So, where do we rank DeBoer compared to the rest of the conference?

Clark Lea - Vanderbilt Commodores

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Clark is entering his fourth year as head coach of the Commodores and has posted a 9-27 record to date. Vanderbilt picked up wins against Florida and Kentucky in 2022, but regressed to 2-10 in 2023. There isn’t much to get excited for with this team.

Billy Napier - Florida Gators

(Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

As head coach of the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns, Napier had the program humming as he guided them to a 40-12 record over 4 years. Through two years with the Gators, he’s 11-14 in a conference that just gets stronger by the season. He has some solid recruiting classes on the way, but he needs to pick up some victories on the field as well.

Jeff Lebby - Mississippi State Bulldogs

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

At only 40 years old, Mississippi State will be Jeff Lebby’s first head coaching position. Lebby has spent time as the UCF, Ole Miss and Oklahoma offensive coordinator, but he certainly has his work cut out in Starkville as he is taking over a 5-7 program.

Sam Pittman - Arkansas Razorbacks

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

In just Pittman’s second year with the Razorbacks, he guided them to a 9-4 record. Since then, they’ve gone 11-14 and Pittman will likely enter 2024 on the hot seat. Arkansas lost QB JK Jefferson to UCF this summer which certainly does not help matters. Pittman is 23-25 overall.

Hugh Freeze - Auburn Tigers

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

In Freeze’s first year with the Tigers, he led them to a 6-7 record, however it was the manner in which the season ended that is a cause for concern. They lost to New Mexico State 31-10 in one of the program’s worst losses ever before blowing the Iron Bowl and allowing the Tide an opportunity to win another SEC Championship. They capped off the season with a 31-13 loss to the Maryland Terrapins in the Music City Bowl without Taulia Tagovailoa. Freeze is also struggling to keep a staff intact.

Shane Beamer - South Carolina Gamecocks

Kns Tennessee South Carolina Football Bp

Despite never having coordinator experience, the Gamecocks hired the son of the legendary Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, Shane. He has guided the Gamecocks to a 20-18 record through three years but has been sensational on the recruiting trail. South Carolina’s 2024 recruiting class includes two five stars for the first time in program history.

Mike Elko - Texas A&M Aggies

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Elko accepted the Texas A&M job after just two years with the Duke Blue Devils where he posted a 16-9 record, which is quite remarkable by their standards. With all of the resources A&M has to offer, there is a real chance Elko could thrive in College Station. It will actually be his second stint with the Aggies after serving as their defensive coordinator from 2018-2021.

Mark Stoops - Kentucky Wildcats

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Stoops will probably have a statue in Kentucky one day as he is the program’s all-time winningest head coach after guiding the Cats to a 73-65 record which included two ten-win seasons. Funny enough, Stoops was reportedly the head coach of the Aggies for about six hours before the fan base revolted.

Josh Heupel - Tennessee Volunteers

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

After guiding the UCF Knights to a 28-8 record over three seasons, Heupel was tasked with reviving the Tennessee brand. In his second year, he led the Volunteers to a 11-2 record in 2022 that included a victory over Alabama, but reality set in a bit more in 2023 as the Vols came back down to 9-4. With Nico Iamaleava as the quarterback in 2024, they will be one of the most entertaining teams in the entire country.

Brent Venables - Oklahoma Sooners

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Venables got his first career head coaching opportunity with the Sooners before the 2022 season and led them to a disastrous 6-7 season. However, he responded in a great way in 2023 with a 10-3 season. Now with the Sooners entering the SEC, we will get to see what he is really made of.

Eliah Drinkwitz - Missouri Tigers

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Through five years as a head coach, four of which have come at Missouri, Drinkwitz has posted a career 40-22 record. In 2023, he guided the Tigers to an 11-2 season that was capped off with a Cotton Bowl victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. In fact, he just received a pay raise to $9 million for the 2024 season.

Lane Kiffin - Ole Miss Rebels

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

From getting his first head coaching job with the Oakland Raiders at 32 years old to sprinting out of Tennessee after one year to getting fired by USC on the tarmac to having his career saved by Nick Saban to leading Ole Miss to their single-season win record, there is nobody like Lane Kiffin. He is 95-49 as a collegiate head coach and has Ole Miss in a spot to compete for a national title in 2024.

Brian Kelly - LSU Tigers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Whether you love him or hate him, Brian Kelly is one of the best coaches in all of college football. He has a career head coaching record of 283-103-2 with a 92-40 record at Notre Dame and a 20-7 record at LSU. Kelly gets a lot of flack for never winning the big games, but the fact of the matter is his teams are always playing in New Years Six bowls. He is also one of only three coaches in the SEC to have coached for a national title.

Steve Sarkisian - Texas Longhorns

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Similar to Kiffin, Sarkisian’s path to success has been anything but linear. He spent time with both Washington and USC before having his career revived by Nick Saban and Alabama. He’s posted a career record of 71-49 but is coming off of the best year of his career as he led the Longhorns to a 12-2 record, a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff appearance. Heading into the new portal and name, image, likeness era, not many people and schools are better positioned moving forward than Texas.

Kalen DeBoer - Alabama Crimson Tide

Tuscaloosa News

DeBoer enters his first year in the SEC coming off of a national title berth with Washington and a 25-3 record over his two seasons in Seattle. Having never coached in the South, there are obstacles to overcome, but with a career record of 104-12, the guy just finds a way to win. DeBoer brought in an outstanding coaching staff and did a great job holding together Alabama’s active roster, and the 2025 class is rounding into form. The only coach in the sport that you can say is definitively better at the moment is Kirby Smart.

Kirby Smart - Georgia Bulldogs

After the retirement of Nick Saban, Kirby Smart owns the title as the best coach in college football. He’s posted a 94-16 record with two SEC Championships and two national titles in eight years with Georgia. He has won at least 10 games every season except for his first year in 2016 and a condensed 2020 season. The Dawgs will enter the 2024 season as the national champion favorites.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire