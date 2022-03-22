Ranking the 16 projected starting quarterbacks in the AFC
It seems that things are finally settling down for the AFC in terms of the starting quarterbacks, including the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lots of new faces in new places so we decided to rank the 16 projected starting quarterbacks in the AFC ahead of the 2022 NFL draft. This includes new Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Let us know in the comments where you would have him and the rest of this group ranked.
1-Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
(AP Photo/Don Wright)
2-Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
3-Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
4-Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
5-Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
6-Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
7-Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
8-Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
9-Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
10-Ryan Tannehhill, Tennessee Titans
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
11-Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers
12-Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
13-Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
14-Mac Jones, New England Patriots
15-Zach Wilson, New York Jets
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
16-Davis Mills, Houston Texnas
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
