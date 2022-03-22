Ranking the 16 projected starting quarterbacks in the AFC

It seems that things are finally settling down for the AFC in terms of the starting quarterbacks, including the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lots of new faces in new places so we decided to rank the 16 projected starting quarterbacks in the AFC ahead of the 2022 NFL draft. This includes new Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Let us know in the comments where you would have him and the rest of this group ranked.

1-Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

2-Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

3-Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

4-Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

5-Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

6-Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns

7-Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts

8-Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

9-Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

10-Ryan Tannehhill, Tennessee Titans

11-Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers

12-Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

13-Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

14-Mac Jones, New England Patriots

15-Zach Wilson, New York Jets

16-Davis Mills, Houston Texnas

