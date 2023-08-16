Ranking all 16 Big 12 football stadiums by seating capacity after addition of Pac-12 teams

The Big 12 Conference is underdoing some huge changes with Oklahoma and Texas set to leave for the SEC in 2024 and with BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati joining in 2023 (and Arizona State, Arizona, Utah and Colorado set to join in 2024).

That's quite a bit of change for a conference that hadn't undergone a lot of it through the years.

With the new teams joining the conference, there will be a lot of new football stadiums to become familiar with.

Familiarize yourself with the conference's football venues with this ranking of the 16 football stadiums in the Big 12 in 2024 by seating capacity.

The conference may not have the biggest venues in college football, but it does have some of the best views.

T-15. Houston: TDECU Stadium - 40,000

Did you know? The official name of this stadium is from the Texas Dow Employees Credit Union, the largest credit union in Houston.

T-15. Cincinnati: Nippert Stadium - 40,000

Nippert Stadium was once considered one of the best football venues in the Big East Conference. It's now a great addition to the Big 12.

A view of Nippert Stadium, the home of the Cincinnati Bearcats football team.

14. TCU: Amon G. Carter Stadium - 44,008

Thanks to the additions of Houston and Cincinnati, this stadium is no longer the smallest in the Big 12.

13. Baylor: McLane Stadium - 45,140

This stadium is still really new. It opened during the 2014 season.

12. Kansas: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium - 47,233

Opened in 1921, this stadium is one of the oldest in college football.

11. UCF: FBC Mortgage Stadium - 48,000

The Bounce House. This stadium can shake when fans jump in unison.

FBC Mortgage Stadium is the home of the UCF football team.

10. Kansas State: Bill Snyder Family Stadium - 50,000

In 2009, Bill Snyder returned to coach the Wildcats, getting the honor of coaching in the stadium that bears his name.

9. Colorado: Folsom Field - 50,183

This stadium is more than a mile above sea level, which gives the Buffaoles an advantage in the high altitude.

8. Arizona: Arizona Stadium - 50,800

In 1929, this stadium could hold 7,000 spectators. It's come a long way since.

7. Utah: Rice-Eccles Stadium - 51,444

Not many stadiums get to serve as the main stadium for the Olympics, but that's what this stadium did in 2002.

A general view of the interior of Rice-Eccles Stadium, the home of the Utah Utes football team.

6. Arizona State: Mountain America Stadium - 53,599

You may know this stadium as Sun Devil Stadium and many insist they will still call it that.

5. Oklahoma State: Boone Pickens Stadium - 55,000

This stadium can provide an electric atmosphere, particularly at night.

4. Texas Tech: Jones AT&T Stadium - 56,200

This stadium's capacity will be lower this season from its normal capacity amid renovations.

3. West Virginia: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium - 60,000

This stadium was built in 1980, making it one of the newest in the conference.

The view from the press box at Milan Puskar Stadium, the home of the West Virginia Mountaineers football team.

2. Iowa State: Jack Trice Stadium - 61,500

This stadium would have been the biggest in the conference with Oklahoma and Texas leaving for the SEC, if not for the addition of BYU.

1. BYU: LaVell Edwards Stadium - 63,470

Originally built in 1964 as "Cougar Stadium," this venue will instantly provide BYU with one of the best home-field advantages in the Big 12.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

