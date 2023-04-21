Ranking all 14 SEC helmets from worst to first

One of the best parts about college football is that they are not beholden to the same dress code rules that the NFL is. We consistently see updated uniforms and unique alternates such as the Oregon Ducks, which helps build the sport with excitement. However, some teams, like the Alabama Crimson Tide, prefer to rock traditional uniforms and the thought of change would send the entire fanbase into a frenzy.

The SEC, storied with tradition, has a great blend of both new and classic uniforms and helmets. When you flip through the television in the fall the first thing that catches your eyes are the helmets. Branding plays a massive part in college athletics now, especially on the recruiting trail.

The SEC is loaded with some of the most recognizable lids in the game between the LSU Tigers‘ vintage yellow to the Florida Gators’ bright orange.

Roll Tide Wire ranks the top helmets in the conference from worst to first.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire