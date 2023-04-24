Ranking all 14 SEC head coaches heading into 2023 season

The SEC is host to some of the best coaches in all of college football. Each week is much more than just a physical game, the coaches are playing a chess match from the opposing sidelines. Four active coaches in the conference have competed for a national title with three of them winning it for a combined 10 rings.

Even some of the schools that have struggled in recent years such as Vanderbilt and South Carolina seem to have found their answer at head coach and are trending in the right direction. Where do first-year head coaches Zach Arnett and Hugh Freeze rank? Saban or Kirby Smart? Roll Tide Wire ranks the SEC coaches heading into the 2023 season.

Zach Arnett - Mississippi State

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

I almost want to put an asterisk next to this one. Mississippi State mourns the loss of one of the most iconic and unique figures in the sport, Mike Leach, and it’s going to be a tough year in Starkville. Arnett did guide the Bulldogs to a bowl win in 2022 so I do think he can be the man for the job.

Billy Napier- Florida Gators

(Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

I know this may surprise some, but the Gators went 6-7 in 2022 with a top-five pick at QB, and you want me to think they’ll improve this year? Napier is going to have to show a vast improvement this year to justify them moving on from Dan Mullen.

Eli Drinkwitz - Missouri Tigers

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The honest truth is, I don’t think Drinkwitz is a bad coach at all. He is just the most unproven in a very difficult conference and is at the helm of a limited program in some regards.

Hugh Freeze - Auburn Tigers

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Hugh Freeze has already shown he can be successful in the SEC during his time with Ole Miss, but he still has to prove it at Auburn to crack the top 10. They will be one of the most intriguing teams to follow in 2023.

Clark Lea - Vanderbilt Commodores

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

I think given the circumstances, you could almost make a case for Clark Lea to be higher on the list. For a program that was winless the year prior to Lea taking over to competing for a bowl in his second season is impressive.

Jimbo Fisher - Texas A&M

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

For all of the talent that has been going down to College Station and Jimbo Fisher, what’s come of it? Going 5-7 in consecutive years won’t cut it for the Aggies.

Sam Pittman - Arkansas Razorbacks

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Razorbacks were 2-10 in the back-to-back years leading up to Sam Pittman’s hire. In his second season, he led them a 9-4 season capped off with an Outback Bowl win. Could year three be a 10-win season?

Lane Kiffin - Ole Miss Rebels

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

This is tough because I think Lane Kiffin is a really great coach (and maybe even the heir to Nick Saban), but I’d like to see another 10-win season out of him at Ole Miss.

Mark Stoops - Kentucky Wildcats

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky is known as one of the greatest basketball programs of all time, and football is sometimes seen as an afterthought, but don’t tell Mark Stoops that as he has the program at record heights. He has two 10-win seasons under his belt and has gone to seven straight bowl games, impressive.

Shane Beamer - South Carolina

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Maybe there is a little recency bias here after ending the year with two massive wins over Clemson and Tennessee, but I think Beamer is the real deal. He has taken the Gamecocks to back to back bowl games and winning seasons. They return the best QB in the SEC in 2023 and I think they might surprise some people.

Josh Heupel - Tennessee Volunteers

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 season is a prove-it year for Josh Heupel as he has exceeded expectations in both years with Tennessee and has recruited at a very high level. However, there are high expectations in Knoxville for the first time in a long time and he has to replace to Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt, how good is he really?

Brian Kelly - LSU Tigers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Kelly took LSU from a losing record to a 10-win season in year one. He has already proven he can coach at a national title level and knocked off Coach Saban and Alabama in 2022 to win the SEC West. Can he get the Tigers back into national title contention?

Kirby Smart - Georgia Bulldogs

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back national champions and Kirby Smart is quickly solidifying himself as one of the best in the game. However, last I checked, two national titles are less than Nick Saban’s seven and he still has some catching up to do.

Nick Saban - Alabama Crimson Tide

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The greatest there has ever been, Nicholas Lou Saban. Seven national titles have placed him in a galaxy of his own, but number eight is the only one anyone in Alabama cares about.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire