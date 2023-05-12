Ranking all 14 opposing quarterbacks on Broncos’ 2023 schedule

The NFL announced its full slate of games for 2023 on Thursday and the Denver Broncos will face a tough schedule.

In the AFC, Denver’s opponents will include quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes in their own division, plus in-conference QBs Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers and Tua Tagovailoa.

The team’s NFC opponents aren’t quite as tough on paper, but Kirk Cousins (72 career wins) and Justin Fields (25 touchdowns last year) could give the Broncos’ defense some trouble this fall.

Today, we have a quick list ranking the quarterbacks Denver will play against in 2023, listed from best to worst. Do you agree with our list?

Josh Allen, Bills

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Justin Herbert, Chargers

Deshaun Watson, Browns

Aaron Rodgers, Jets

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

Kirk Cousins, Vikings

Justin Fields, Bears

Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders

Jared Goff, Lions

Jordan Love, Packers

Mac Jones, Patriots

C.J. Stroud, Texans

Sam Howell, Commanders

