Ranking the 13 best players in the AFC North

The AFC North is one of the deepest and most talented divisions in the NFL. Here is our ranking of the 13 best players in the division heading into training camp.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

If Burrow is the king on offense, T.J. Watt is the king on defense. The best all-around defender in the entire NFL.

3 - WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Absolutely elite playmaker who has no limitations on his game.

4 - S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive ballhawk that offenses must account for on every play.

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Powerful edge rusher who can be unblockable at times.

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Immense talent who can beat you with his arm or his legs.

7 - OT Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

As long as he is healthy, Ronnie Stanley is one of the most complete tackles in the league.

8 - CB Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

In a division with several top corners, Denzel Ward gets the nod just because of his consistency and effort.

9 - RB Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most complete backs in the league, Nick Chubb is a true three-down franchise back.

10 - DT Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

The ageless wonder continues to dominate the line of scrimmage.

11 - DT D.J. Reader, Cincinnati Begnals

12 - CB Patrick Peterson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

A Hall of Fame resume and plenty of game left, Peterson is a complete all-around defensive back.

13 - CB Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Marlon Humphrey is one of the most confident man specialists in the league.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire