Ranking the 12 greatest revenge games in NFL history

In case you somehow have escaped the hype thus far, this Sunday night marks one of the most eagerly anticipated NFL matchups in recent memory.

Tom Brady is set to lead the defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers into Foxborough, Massachusetts, to face his former team, the New England Patriots.

It will be the first time Brady opposes the Patriots, whom he guided to six Super Bowl championships in 20 seasons. The game also will provide a delicious chess match between Brady and former coach Bill Belichick, one of the great defensive minds in pro football history.

Tampa Bay is a 6½-point favorite over New England, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

With all that in mind, Touchdown Wire ranks the 12 greatest revenge games in NFL history below.

12. Lawyer Milloy vs. Patriots

Rodney Harrison, Lawyer Milloy

New England Patriots safety Rodney Harrison hugs Buffalo Bills safety Lawyer Milloy after their teams squared off on Sept. 7, 2003. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

Unwilling to accept a team-friendly contract that included a pay cut, safety Lawyer Milloy was released by the Patriots just days before the start of the 2003 regular season. It was a memorable transaction in that Belichick sent a clear message to his team that no player on the roster is considered irreplaceable.

A day after being released by the Patriots, Milloy took his knowledge of the New England playbook and signed with the AFC East-rival Buffalo Bills.

Four days later, the Patriots opened the season on the road against those same Bills — and lost 31-0. Presumably, Milloy was able to offer inside information on his old team that helped facilitate the victory.

The Patriots turned out to be fine in the long run, of course, going 14-2 and capping the regular season with a 31-0 home victory over the Bills. New England then went on to defeat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII to capture the franchise’s second NFL championship.

11. Steve Smith vs. Panthers

Josh Norman, Steve Smith

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith makes a move while being covered by former teammate Josh Norman of the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 28, 2014. (Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports)

After spending the first 13 years of his career with Carolina, star wide receiver Steve Smith was unceremoniously cut by the Panthers in 2014. To say he was upset would be an understatement. He talked about being blindsided by the news and said the team “stabbed him in the back.”

Smith also issued a warning if he were to sign with a team that played Carolina the next season: “Put your goggles on, ’cause there’s going to be blood and guts everywhere.”

The Baltimore Ravens later signed Smith, setting up a revenge reunion at the Panthers-Ravens game in Baltimore on Sept. 28, 2014.

Smith backed up his words, recording seven receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns as the Ravens cruised to a 38-10 victory.

“I’m 35 years old, and I ran around them boys like they was schoolyard children,” Smith said afterward.

10. Jerry Rice vs. 49ers

Jerry Rice

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jerry Rice speaks to media on Oct. 31, 2002, days before opposing his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, for the first time. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Just a year after signing a new five-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers, the team decided it no longer could afford superstar wide receiver Jerry Rice. The 49ers offered $1 million to Rice if he would be willing to retire, but the 38-year-old wanted to keep playing. So the 49ers waived him, and he subsequently signed with the Oakland Raiders before the 2001 season.

Although Rice was disappointed to leave the 49ers, it wasn’t an especially acrimonious departure. Both sides seemed to understand that the other was simply making a business decision.

Rice faced the 49ers in two preseason games, but the real attention came when he matched up against his former team in the regular season as the 49ers made the short drive to Oakland on Nov. 3, 2002. The game occurred three weeks to the day after Rice turned 40. He recorded six receptions for 74 yards, but the 49ers outlasted the Raiders for a 23-20 win in overtime.

“It’s a tough one to swallow,” Rice said afterward. “You’ve just got to deal with it and move on. I’m just disappointed, not only for me but for the whole team.”

Despite the loss, the Raiders would go on to reach Super Bowl XXXVII that season. More on that game later in our list.

9. Jerome Bettis vs. Rams

Jerome Bettis

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis looks to elude St. Louis Rams defensive back Todd Lyght on Nov. 3, 1996. (AP Photo/Keith B. Srakocic)

The St. Louis Rams threw caution to the wind in the 1996 NFL draft, selecting troubled Nebraska running back Lawrence Phillips with the No. 6 overall pick.

The move made bruising tailback Jerome Bettis expendable in the eyes of the Rams, and the former Notre Dame star was subsequently traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bettis got his revenge when the Steelers played host to the Rams on Nov. 3, 1996, blasting his former team for 129 rushing yards and two touchdowns despite facing eight-man fronts at times. Phillips, meantime, rushed for a grand total of six yards for St. Louis, which lost 42-6.

The long-term results were similar.

Bettis would run for 10,571 yards in 10 seasons with the Steelers on his way to a Super Bowl title and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Conversely, Phillips played just 25 games for the Rams and was out of the NFL by 2000.

8. Deion Sanders vs. Falcons

Deion Sanders, Andre Rison

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deion Sanders is separated from former teammate Andre Rison of the Atlanta Falcons as officials try to end a confrontation between the players on Oct. 16, 1994. (AP Photo/Andrew Innerarity)

When Deion Sanders signed with the San Francisco 49ers in September 1994, many fans of his previous team, the Atlanta Falcons, were irate. The Falcons wanted Sanders back that season, but the brash cornerback decided his best chance to win the Super Bowl was with the 49ers.

Sanders returned to the Georgia Dome on Oct. 16, 1994, as the Falcons played host to the 49ers in what was then an NFC West divisional game — and the fans were ready. He was lustily booed, especially after scoring on a 93-yard interception return and after scuffling with Falcons wideout Andre Rison.

Sanders strained a groin muscle while high-stepping into the end zone on the interception return and missed the second half. But it didn’t matter, as the 49ers won 42-3 in a laugher.

“This is my house,” Sanders shouted on his way to the locker room afterward.

Sanders and the 49ers went on to win Super Bowl XXIX that season. He signed with Dallas the following season and won Super Bowl XXX as a member of the Cowboys.

7. Bill Parcells vs. Patriots

Curtis Martin, Bill Parcells

New York Jets coach Bill Parcells congratulates New England Patriots running back Curtis Martin after the Pats beat the Jets in overtime on Sept. 14, 1997. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Bill Parcells coached the Patriots to Super Bowl XXXI. Then he left for the AFC East-rival New York Jets.

If it were only that simple.

In a saga that overshadowed the Patriots’ preparation for the Super Bowl, a game they would lose 35-21 to the Green Bay Packers, Parcells eventually defected to the Jets amid allegations of tampering. The Jets gave the Pats four draft choices as compensation to complete the transaction, but animosity was high between the teams regarding the handling of the situation.

Parcells took over a 1-15 team and made it instantly respectable, and emotions were high when the Jets rolled into Foxboro Stadium on Sept. 14, 1997. The result was an epic clash in which Jets quarterback Neil O’Donnell outdueled Pats counterpart Drew Bledsoe. The Jets had a chance to win in regulation but had a last-second field-goal attempt blocked.

Ultimately, New England won 27-24 in overtime behind 199 rushing yards by Curtis Martin — who would sign with the Jets the following offseason.

Despite the loss, Parcells would compile a 4-2 record against the Patriots during three seasons with the Jets.

6. Peyton Manning vs. Colts

Peyton Manning

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning throws under pressure against his former team, the Indianapolis Colts, on Oct. 20, 2013. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Faced with the prospect of paying a $28 million bonus to a player coming off a series of neck surgeries, the Indianapolis Colts instead cut legendary quarterback Peyton Manning in March 2012.

The fact that the Colts owned the No. 1 pick in the 2012 NFL draft must have helped the Colts make the decision, and they later selected Stanford’s Andrew Luck to replace Manning.

After four MVP seasons and a Super Bowl championship, Manning stayed above the fray of emotions publicly. But it had to be extremely disappointing for him to be jettisoned by the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 1998.

When Manning returned to Indy as a member of the Denver Broncos in 2013, the buzz was palpable. The Colts held a brief pregame ceremony to honor Manning, and he was received warmly by fans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

After the ball was kicked off, however, the 5-1 Colts executed more effectively than the 6-0 Broncos.

Manning passed for 386 yards and three touchdowns, but he also threw a crucial fourth-quarter interception as the Colts won the game, 39-33.

5. Marcus Allen vs. Raiders

Marcus Allen

Kansas City Chiefs running back Marcus Allen looks for an open lane against the Raiders in Los Angeles on Nov. 14, 1993. (Long Photography-USA TODAY NETWORK)

The relationship between star tailback Marcus Allen and Los Angeles Raiders owner Al Davis had been fraying for some time before Allen and the Raiders parted ways in 1993.

Allen had publicly accused Davis of trying to devalue him and keep him out of the Hall of Fame by curtailing his playing time. Davis denied it, but it’s difficult to explain how a player as talented as Allen was slotted fourth at his position on the Raiders’ depth chart at one point.

A fresh start awaited months later with the Kansas City Chiefs, as Allen signed a contract to remain in the AFC West with the potential to torment his former team twice a year.

When the Raiders visited Kansas City on Oct. 3, 1993, Allen rushed for 24 yards in a touchdown as the Chiefs won 24-9. In the rematch at Los Angeles six weeks later, Allen ran for 85 yards and scored another touchdown as the Chiefs won 31-20.

Allen wound up playing five seasons with the Chiefs, going 9-1 against the Raiders with 776 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.

4. Joe Montana vs. 49ers

Joe Montana

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Joe Montana tries to escape pressure applied by former teammate Dana Stubblefield of the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 11, 1994. (AP Photo/Cliff Schiappa)

Months before signing Marcus Allen, the Chiefs made an even bigger splash by trading for four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana.

Kansas City received Montana, defensive back David Whitmore and a third-round draft pick from San Francisco in exchange for a first-round selection.

Despite his tremendous résumé, the star quarterback had been deemed expendable by the 49ers after the emergence of understudy Steve Young while Montana sat out the 1991 season due to an elbow injury.

Montana, 36 when the trade occurred, proved he still could play at a high level by leading the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game in his first season with the team. In year two with the Chiefs, he got the chance to face his former team in a ballyhooed matchup at Arrowhead Stadium.

Of the media coverage surrounding the game, columnist Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote, “Snowplows did have to be brought in before kickoff to clear away the hype.”

Montana would earn bragging rights in a 24-17 Chiefs win on Sept. 11, 1994. He threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. Young passed for 288 yards and a touchdown for the 49ers, but he also threw two interceptions.

3. Jon Gruden vs. Raiders

Jon Gruden

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Jon Gruden is doused with water by Derrick Brooks and John Lynch after the Bucs defeated the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

It’s rare for a coach to get traded in the NFL, and perhaps Jon Gruden is part of the reason why.

In his first stint as head coach of the Raiders, Gruden coached the team from 1998-2001, compiling a 38-26 regular-season record with two playoff berths. But after a disappointing postseason loss in the famed Tuck Rule game, owner Al Davis was willing to trade his coach to Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers sent two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks and $8 million for Gruden.

With a cache of picks and cash in hand, it initially might have appeared that the Raiders got the better end of the deal.

But as fate would have it, the Bucs would match up against the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII the ensuing season. Gruden was intimately familiar with the inner workings of the Raiders offense, and it showed.

Despite being a three-point underdog, Tampa Bay scored three defensive touchdowns and romped past Oakland for a 48-21 victory.

2. Brett Favre vs. Packers

Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre greets Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after Minnesota beat Green Bay on Nov. 1, 2009. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Brett Favre is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, but even his most ardent supporters probably suffered from fatigue at his annual flirtations with retirement toward the end of his tenure with the Green Bay Packers.

By March 2008, all parties appeared ready to move on. Favre announced his retirement, citing mental fatigue. The Packers then turned to Aaron Rodgers, who had been waiting three seasons for his chance to start since being drafted in the first round in 2005.

But when Favre unretired a few months later, something had to give. After much consternation and considerable media attention, the Packers traded Favre to the New York Jets — presumably to keep him away from the NFC North-rival Minnesota Vikings, with whom Favre had been linked.

Favre endured one forgettable season with the Jets, fading down the stretch as he dealt with an arm injury. He retired again, which allowed him to finally maneuver his way to the Vikings roster.

All eyes in the pro football world were on “Monday Night Football” at the Metrodome when the Vikings played host to the Packers on Nov. 1, 2009. Favre thrived under the flashbulbs, throwing for 271 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover, as the Vikings won 30-23.

The hype was even bigger for the rematch four weeks later: Favre’s return to Lambeau Field.

Favre was greeted with a heavy dose of boos by Packers fans, but his play was cool and methodical. The Vikings stormed out to a 17-3 halftime lead and cruised to a 38-26 victory.

Favre was nearly flawless, throwing for 244 yards and four touchdowns without a turnover, seemingly unaffected by the crowd.

“Packer fans cheer for the Packers first,” Favre said afterward. “I know that. But I hope that everyone in the stadium watching tonight said, ‘I sure hate those jokers on the other side, but he does play the way he’s always played.'”

1. Tom Brady vs. Patriots

Tom Brady

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots in one of the most eagerly anticipated NFL matchups in recent years on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick teamed up for six Super Bowl titles and nine AFC championships in two decades together with the Patriots.

Last season with the Buccaneers, Brady added another Super Bowl victory to his long list of accomplishments. Meantime, the Patriots missed the playoffs with Cam Newton under center.

Now, as pundits of all stripes debate which one needed the other more, we get to see Brady and Belichick match wits in a game against each other for the first time.

Meantime, to add more drama to the storyline, Brady only needs 68 yards to pass Drew Bress for the most passing yards in NFL history.

Get your popcorn.

