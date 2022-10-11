Ranking the 10 worst teams in college football, according to CBS Sports

Deservedly so, the best college football teams in the country get the most national attention. Winning brings good things with it and as we learned with Colorado’s Karl Dorrell, not doing so can cost you your job.

There’s also an argument to make that being bad — and even historically bad — attracts a few eyeballs as well. Both ends of the spectrum are fun to discuss, although we all know which side fans prefer to be on.

Here at about the midway point of the season, CBS Sports writer Tom Fornelli dropped his bottom 25 college football rankings, bringing even more pain to the fanbases of the team listed.

Below are Fornelli’s picks for the 10 worst teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision:

Army (1-4)

Oct 8, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Army Black Knights quarterback Jemel Jones (7) looks to pass against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

South Florida (1-5)

Cincinnati Bearcats safety Ja’von Hicks (3) tackles South Florida Bulls running back Brian Battie (21) in the fourth quarter of the NCAA Football game at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated South Florida Bulls 28-24.

South Florida Bulls At Cincinnati Bearcats 563

FIU (2-3)

NMSU wide receiver Justice powers fails to catch a pass and FIU defensive back Hezekiah Masses fails to intercept the pass during a NMSU football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Aggie Memorial Stadium.

Nmsu V Fiu

Charlotte (1-5)

Sep 24, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers quarterback Xavier Williams (8) scrambles against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

New Mexico State (1-5)

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; New Mexico State Aggies defensive back Syrus Dumas (6) returns an interception during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Akron (1-5)

Sep 17, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Akron Zips place kicker Noah Perez (44) kicks a field goal during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado State (1-4)

Sep 17, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Colorado State Rams head coach Jay Norvell looks on against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

UMASS (1-5)

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 24: Gino Campiotti #5 of the Massachusetts Minutemen gets pressed by Cameron Ruiz #19 of the Temple Owls in the first half at Lincoln Financial Field on September 24, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Hawaii (1-5)

HONOLULU, HI – SEPTEMBER 17: Joey Yellen #18 of the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors rolls out of the pocket as he looks for an open receiver during the second half of an NCAA football game against the Duquesne Dukes at the Clarance T.C. Ching Athletic Complex on September 17, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

Colorado (0-5)

Sep 24, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes punter Trent Carrizosa (49) punts in the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire