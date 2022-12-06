Ranking the 10 most exciting 2022 bowl matchups

The 2022 college football regular season stale has come to an end as we officially gear up for postseason play.

43 bowl games are set to take place from the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 16 all the way to the CFP National Championship on Jan. 9.

The College Football Playoff semifinals will take place at the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl this year, with the title game being held in Los Angeles.

All eyes will be on No. 1 Georgia as they take on No. 4 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU. Georgia looks to repeat as national champs while the other playoff squads try to dethrone the Bulldawgs.

Outside of the College Football Playoff semifinals features a great schedule of New Year’s Six games at the Rose Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl.

This bowl season has no shortage of must-see matchups. Here is a list of the 10 most exciting 2022 bowl games.

Cure Bowl: No. 25 UTSA vs. No. 24 Troy

🔒 MATCHUP LOCKED IN 🔒 The Duluth Trading Cure Bowl matchup has been set between @TroyTrojansFB and @UTSAFTBL Make sure to get your tickets today! Get your tailgate tickets, fanfest, and travel plans ready for game day! pic.twitter.com/5ZhTYHMPKj — Duluth Trading Cure Bowl (@CureBowl) December 4, 2022

Holiday Bowl: UNC vs. No. 15 Oregon

Gator Bowl: No. 21 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 South Carolina

Story continues

Thrilled to announce #21 @NDFootball and #19 @GamecockFB will face-off in Jacksonville on December 30th at 3:30 PM on Bill Gay Grounds at @TIAABankField ! Tickets are on-sale now on @Ticketmaster : https://t.co/UwdQqpCZGf pic.twitter.com/2L5hoUNC6U — TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (@taxslayerbowl) December 4, 2022

Alamo Bowl: No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington

The Top 20 matchup is set for the 30th annual Valero Alamo Bowl.@TexasFootball vs. @UW_Football

Thursday, December 29 pic.twitter.com/y924YL7x8q — 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗼 𝗔𝗹𝗮𝗺𝗼 𝗕𝗼𝘄𝗹 (@valeroalamobowl) December 4, 2022

Cotton Bowl: No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC

Sugar Bowl: No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Alabama

Rose Bowl: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah

Can't wait for the first-ever meeting between @Utah_Football and @PennStateFball! See you in Pasadena on January 2! 🌹🌹🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/CYNae6FLTC — Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) December 4, 2022

Orange Bowl: No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 6 Tennessee

Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 TCU vs. No. 2 Michigan

Peach Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia

𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐘’𝐑𝐄 𝐈𝐍. #4 Ohio State and #1 Georgia will face off in the @CFBPlayoff Semifinal at the #CFAPeachBowl 🏆 pic.twitter.com/cq1HsWMGZX — Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (@CFAPeachBowl) December 4, 2022

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire