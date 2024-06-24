Ranking the 10 biggest WR transfers of the offseason

am.png



The spring transfer portal window is closed and a lot of movement has come to an end as rosters are being finalized for the fall. Here is a look at the 10 biggest wide receiver acquisitions from the transfer portal this offseason.



Stewart might not have put up five-star numbers during his two seasons at Texas A&M but coach Jimbo Fisher’s offense was so stale and Stewart’s abilities were really not featured in College Station and that won’t be the case now that he’s transferring to Oregon.

Still, as a freshman Stewart led the Aggies in receptions and receiving yards, and then in only eight games as a sophomore, the former five-star from Frisco (Texas) Liberty led the team with four touchdowns. He could become one of the best in college football with the Ducks.



2. ISAIAH BOND, Texas



The top 100 receiver led Alabama last season in receptions (not receiving yards or touchdowns as Jermaine Burton led there) and Bond probably would have put up even bigger numbers in coach Kalen DeBoer’s offense, but he opted to leave the Crimson Tide with the retirement of Nick Saban.

Bond landed at Texas where he should also have a field day putting up stats in coach Steve Sarkisian’s offense, as Sark gets another massive weapon.



3. DEION BURKS, Oklahoma



Burks led Purdue in all receiving categories last season with 47 catches for 629 yards and seven touchdowns in an offense that was not exactly a juggernaut. The former three-star receiver, who became one of the best receivers in the Big Ten, is now headed to Oklahoma where the Sooners will throw the ball a lot more and put Burks in position to blow up even further.



4. ANTWANE WELLS, JR., Ole Miss



When Wells is on the field – as he was in his junior year at South Carolina and finished with 68 catches for 928 yards and six touchdowns – he could be one of the best receivers in college football. But Wells, who started his career at James Madison before transferring to South Carolina and now Ole Miss, was injured most of last year.

Now in coach Lane Kiffin’s offense with a renewed focus, Wells could have a breakout season and match (or exceed) those numbers he posted in 2022.



5. CAULLIN LACY, Louisville



Lost in some of these bigger names in the transfer portal is Lacy, the most productive receiver. He had a huge career at South Alabama. with 207 receptions for 2,517 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career.

With leading receiver Jamari Thrash gone, Lacy could be an integral part of the Cardinals’ offense as they’ve brought in through the portal other talented players as well.



6. MATTHEW GOLDEN, Texas



A four-star receiver from Klein (Texas) Cain, who flipped from TCU to Houston late in the recruiting process, Golden was tied for the team lead with six receiving touchdowns last season. He also had 76 catches for 988 yards over his first two seasons with the Cougars.

Where Golden could be extra beneficial to the Longhorns is in the return game, in which he was a major weapon at Houston.



7. ELIJHAH BADGER, TBD



The former four-star receiver from Folsom, Calif., was ranked No. 132 in the 2020 Rivals250 and spent the last two years at Arizona State. In Tempe, he really made the most of a bad situation, whether the coaching situation was a mess or the offense was not up to par (last season the Sun Devils threw eight touchdowns and 14 interceptions).

Badger totaled 135 catches for 1,579 yards and 10 touchdowns over the last two years and so it’s a surprise he has not yet picked a new home.

Kentucky is bringing in elite across the board but especially on offense with former five-star QB Brock Vandagriff, Ohio State RB Chip Trayanum and then a host of receivers led by Maclin, who caught 57 passes for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns last season at North Texas. Maclin more than doubled the receiving yards of any teammate last season.



Ranked No. 16 in the 2021 Rivals250, Williams has not lived up to his five-star billing but he’s put up decent numbers first at Oklahoma and then at USC.

A fresh start at Tulane might be what’s needed as Williams is joined by a big group of elite receivers coming in that class as well. He was a five-star for a reason and now Williams will have a final opportunity to show why.



10. KEANDRE LAMBERT-SMITH, Auburn



For years, Lambert-Smith was a contributor in Penn State’s offense and then really exploded this past season, leading the Nittany Lions in catches (53) and receiving yards (673). Now, he's looking for a fresh start. After a bunch of programs were working to get him in the fold, Auburn landed Lambert-Smith and he joins an elite group of freshmen receivers on The Plains.



