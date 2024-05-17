Ranking the 10 biggest OL transfers of the offseason

Ryan Kang/Getty Images

The spring transfer portal window is closed and a lot of movement has come to an end as rosters are being finalized for the fall. Here is a look at the 10 biggest offensive linemen to hit the transfer portal this offseason.

1. KADYN PROCTOR, Alabama

Whether Proctor’s journey is a one-off or will foreshadow what could be ahead in the portal, the five-star started every game at left tackle for Alabama as a freshman last season but then hit the portal when former coach Nick Saban retired.

The Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk native transferred to Iowa only to spend a few months there before he decided to transfer back to the Crimson Tide.

2. LANCE HEARD, Tennessee

A five-star offensive tackle from Monroe (La.) Neville, Heard played in 12 games as a freshman and looked like he would be a future piece of LSU’s offensive line in the coming years but he unexpectedly decided to hit the portal after the season.

Tennessee and Oklahoma became the main front-runners for Heard, the third-best OL following Proctor and Miami’s Francis Mauigoa in the 2023 Rivals250, and the Vols won out.

3. CAYDEN GREEN, Missouri

Ranked as the third-best offensive guard in the 2023 class, Green has the length and versatility to play outside or inside in college and he showed that ability during one season at Oklahoma. He started five games and looked like a big-time piece to the Sooners’ offensive line in the coming years.

But the Lee's Summit (Mo.) North standout decided to transfer to Missouri, which has loaded up on both lines in the transfer portal this year.

4. PARKER BRAILSFORD, Alabama

A major part at mainly center but also right guard for the best offensive line unit in college football last season at Washington, Brailsford followed his coach from the Huskies to Alabama when coach Kalen DeBoer left for Tuscaloosa. Now the rubber meets the road: At 6-foot-2 and 275 pounds, will massive SEC defensive linemen have their way with Brailsford in the middle or will he continue to prove he’s one of the better linemen in the country?

5. GEIREAN HATCHETT, Oklahoma

Oklahoma lost a lot of important offensive linemen – Green and Savion Byrd arguably leading the way – from 2023 whether to the NFL or to the portal so it was important for coach Brent Venables, position coach Bill Bedenbaugh and the staff to load up in recruiting and the portal.

It was extra important to do that as well as the Sooners are focused on getting bigger and stronger up front with the transition to the SEC. Hatchett was bugged by injuries last season but the four-star has talent and experience coming from Washington so he could be a big addition.

6. BRANSON HICKMAN, Oklahoma

The SMU graduate was a low three-star prospect coming out of high school, but started his final 33 games with the Mustangs and has more than 2,400 snaps under his belt. Oklahoma needs to restock its offensive line and Hickman could be at the front of the line to start at center.

7. JASON ZANDAMELA, Florida

A talented offensive lineman who still needs some refinement, the four-star originally from Mozambique played at Clearwater (Fla.) Clearwater Academy International and then picked USC as he didn’t have solid roots and could play his college ball anywhere.

Or so he thought.

After one season, Zandamela wanted to return to Florida and the Gators beat out UCF for his services.

8. TYLER JOHNSON, Colorado

A top-100 prospect in the 2019 Rivals250, Johnson originally signed with Texas. He will be coming to Colorado from Houston after playing more than 700 snaps this past season.

The Buffaloes are once again remaking their roster with more than 40 portal additions but the nine new players along the offensive line are most important since Colorado basically gave up running the ball last season.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was hit too much and the Buffs couldn’t run things so additions such as Johnson are huge.

9. BRYCE FOSTER, TBD

Foster was a five-star prospect and the second-best offensive guard in the 2021 Rivals250 but he has yet to back up that potential as things fell apart toward the end of his Texas A&M career. Injuries were a problem for Foster and according to reports he was absent from spring practices, which caused coach Mike Elko to cut him.

Foster needs a fresh start because he’s powerful and has talent on the inside and a recent visit to USC makes things interesting.

10. EASTON KILTY, Kansas State

Kansas State lost four of its starting five along the offensive line so a big rebuild was needed. Landing Kilty from North Dakota was a huge addition – literally. At 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, Kilty is big and physical, and started 35 games at his former school. He brings plenty of experience and toughness to a team that needs a functional offensive line.

