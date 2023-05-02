Ranking the 10 best value picks from the 2023 NFL draft

As with every NFL draft, there are those players who slip through the cracks and end up being drafted much lower than expected. In some cases, those picks turn out to be real values. Here are our 10 best value picks from the 2023 NFL draft.

1 - QB Will Levis, Tennessee Titans

2 - S Brian Branch, Lions

3 - Christian Gonzalez, Patriots

4 - EDGE Nolan Smith, Eagles

5 - G O'Cyrus Torrence, Bills

6 - LB Trenton Simpson, Ravens

7 - QB Hendon Hooker, Lions

8 -TE Darnell Washington, Steelers

9 - CB Kelee Ringo, Eagles

10 - DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Colts

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire