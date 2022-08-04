Ranking the 10 best tight ends the Bills face in 2022

Tight ends have has become a mismatch position for NFL offenses in the modern era of the game. Look no further than Dawson Knox on the Bills roster.

But Knox is not alone. Buffalo will have to lock down their fair share of opposing tight ends during the 2022 regular season.

With that, here are the top-10 tight ends the Bills will face next season:

Honorable mentions

Browns tight end David Njoku (85) Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

David Njoku | Cleveland Browns

CJ Uzomah | New York Jets

Tyler Conklin | New York Jets

Irv Smith Jr. | Minnesota Vikings

Hayden Hurst | Cincinnati Bengals

10. Cole Kmet | Chicago Bears

Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Starting with a curveball in Kmet. He only had a slight breakout in 2021 with 60 catches but he hasn’t consistently found the end zone in the NFL. However, the Bears virtually no other playmakers right now, so we’re forecasting ahead a bit with Kmet.

9. Hunter Henry | New England Patriots

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85)

Syndication The Indianapolis Star

Henry has not exploded off the stat sheet like some expected when he joined the Patriots. Still, he’s a consistent player.

8. Austin Hooper | Tennessee Titans

Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81): Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Hooper had much better production with the Falcons than he did the past two years with the Browns. In joining the Titans this offseason, he’ll look to go back to his ATL form.

7, Robert Tonyan | Green Bay Packers

Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Due to injury, Tonyan had a down year in 2021. However, the year prior he had a breakout, notching 11 touchdowns for the Packers.

6. TJ Hockenson | Detroit Lions

Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) y Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Hockenson has been a little below the radar since he entered the NFL in 2019. But he has consistently put up solid numbers for a tight end despite being buried on a lackluster Lions roster.

5. Pat Freiermuth | Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88)Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

With the QB battle between Mitchell Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett, it remains to be seen how Freiermuth looks moving forward. As a rookie in 2021, he was a great first-year pro, notching 60 catches and seven touchdowns.

4. Tyler Higbee | Los Angeles Rams

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Even in an offense packed with playmakers recently, including 2021’s Super Bowl roster, Higbee has put together solid years. He has two 60-plus grab season over the last three years with the Rams.

3. Mike Gesicki | Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88). [ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post]

After a slow rookie year in 2018, Gesicki has emerged as a top NFL tight end. His last three years he has over 50 catches in each, including 73 for 780 yards last season in a breakout year. He’s playing on the franchise tag as well, so the Dolphins know what they have too.

2. Mark Andrews | Baltimore Ravens

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89)USAT photo

Andrews has been leaned on by the Ravens a lot the last three years, but none like last season. He had 107 catches for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns.

1. Travis Kelce | Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Looking up and down the list of tight ends the Bills face next season, Kelce from the Chiefs needs little explanation. He is the best one.

