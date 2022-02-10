The 10 best Super Bowl halftime shows in NFL history, ranked ahead of Super Bowl 2022

While most of the world’s attention on Super Bowl Sunday is typically on the NFL teams competing, plenty of eyes are always on the halftime show performance each year. There’s no doubt that will be the case again in 2022 when Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige take the NFL’s halftime show stage for what should be an unforgettable performance.

Over the years there have been many great halftime show moments from Katy Perry’s viral “Left Shark” to Prince’s iconic performance in the rain. But which halftime show was the best of all time? Keep reading to find out who we think put on the greatest show in history. Plus, don’t forget to watch Super Bowl LVI live on Sunday, February 13, 2022 on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET. Click here for scores and results from this year’s NFL Playoffs.

10. Katy Perry – Super Bowl XLIX

When : February 1, 2015

Where : University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Setlist : Roar, Dark Horse, I Kissed a Girl, Teenage Dream, Get Ur Freak On (with Missy Elliott), Work It (with Missy Elliott), Lose Control (Missy Elliott), Firework

Special guests : Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliott, Arizona State University Sun Devil Marching Band

Best moment: During part of her performance, Katy Perry was surrounded by two dancers dressed as sharks. The shark on the left – “Left Shark” – was off beat and out of sync and thus went viral.

9. Lady Gaga – Super Bowl LI

When : February 5, 2017

Where : NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

Setlist : God Bless America/This Land is Your Land, Poker Face, Born This Way, Telephone, Just Dance, Million Reasons, Bad Romance

Special guests : None

Best moment: Lady Gaga opened her performance by jumping down from the ceiling of NRG Stadium.

8. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez – Super Bowl LIV

When : February 2, 2020

Where : Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Shakira setlist : Dare (La La La), She Wolf, Empire, Ojos Asi, Whenever Wherever, I Like It (with Bad Bunny), Chantaje / Callaita (with Bad Bunny), Hips Don’t Lie, Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez setlist : Jenny From the Block, Ain’t it Funny, Get Right, Waiting for Tonight, Booty / Que Calor / El Anillo / Love Don’t Cost a Thing / Mi Gente (with J Balvin), On the Floor, Let’s Get Loud / Born in the U.S.A. (with Shakira and Emme Muñiz)

Special guests : Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Emme Muñiz

Best moment: Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme Muñiz joined her and Shakira on stage to perform “Let’s Get Loud” and “Born in the U.S.A.”

7. Michael Jackson – Super Bowl XXVII

When : January 31, 1993

Where : Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

Setlist : Jam, Billie Jean, Black or White, We Are the World, Heal the World

Special guests : None

Best moment: MJ finished his halftime show performance surrounded by a choir singing “We Are the World” and “Heal the World.”

6. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band – Super Bowl XLIII

When : February 1, 2009

Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Setlist : Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out, Born to Run, Working on a Dream, Glory Days

Special guests : None

Best moment: As the band performed “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” Bruce Springsteen did a power slide right into the camera.

5. Madonna – Super Bowl XLVI

When : February 5, 2012

Where : Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Setlist : Vogue, Music / Party Rock Anthem / Sexy and I Know It (with LMFAO), Give Me All Your Luvin’ (with Nicki Minaj and M.I.A.), Open Your Heart / Express Yourself (with Cee Lo Green), Like a Prayer (with Cee Lo Green)

Special guests: LMFAO, Cirque du Soleil, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A., Cee Lo Green, Andy Lewis, Avon High School Drumline, Center Grove High School Drumline, Fishers High School Drumline, Franklin Central High School Drumline, Southern University Dancing Dolls, 200-person choir

Best moment: Madonna closed the show with her hit “Like a Prayer” alongside Cee Lo Green and a 200 person choir.

4. Aerosmith and *NSYNC – Super Bowl XXXV

When : January 28, 2001

Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Setlist : Bye Bye Bye (*NSYNC), I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing (Aerosmith), It’s Gonna Be Me (*NSYNC), Jaded (Aerosmith), Walk This Way (Aerosmith with *NSYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly)

Special guests : Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly

Best moment: Aerosmith brought out Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly to join them and *NSYNC on stage for a rendition of “Walk This Way” to close out the show.

3. Beyoncé – Super Bowl XLVII

When : February 3, 2013

Where : Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Setlist : Run the World (Girls), Love on Top, Crazy In Love, End of Time, Baby Boy, Bootylicious (with Destiny’s Child), Independent Women Part I (with Destiny’s Child), Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Halo

Special guests : Destiny’s Child

Best moment: Beyoncé reunited with her Destiny’s Child bandmates on the Super Bowl stage as the trio sang a few of their hits including 2001’s “Bootylicious” and 2000’s “Independent Women.”

2. U2 – Super Bowl XXXVI

When : February 3, 2002

Where : Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Setlist : Beautiful Day, MLK, Where the Streets Have No Name

Special guests : None

Best moment: U2 was the first Super Bowl halftime show headliner after the September 11 attacks in 2001. Lead singer Bono opened up his jacket to reveal an American flag at the end of the performance.

1. Prince – Super Bowl XLI

When : February 4, 2007

Where : Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Setlist : We Will Rock You, Let’s Go Crazy, Baby I’m a Star, Proud Mary, 1999, All Along the Watchtower, Best of You, Purple Rain

Special guests : Florida A&M University Marching 100 Band

Best moment: Prince capped off his acclaimed halftime show performance with an unforgettable performance of “Purple Rain” sung in the middle of a downpour.

Honorable mentions: Paul McCartney (Super Bowl XXXIX), Diana Ross (Super Bowl XXX), Janet Jackson (Super Bowl XXXVIII), Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (Super Bowl XLII), The Rolling Stones (Super Bowl XL), The Weeknd (Super Bowl LV), Bruno Mars (Super Bowl XLVIII)

The 10 best Super Bowl halftime shows in NFL history, ranked ahead of Super Bowl 2022 originally appeared on NBCSports.com