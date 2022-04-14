Ranking the 10 best second-round draft picks in Bears history

Heading into the 2022 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears won’t have a first-round selection for the third time in the last four years. The Bears traded their 2022 first-round pick (No. 7) to the New York Giants to move up to draft quarterback Justin Fields last year.

But Chicago does have a pair of second-round picks at No. 39 and No. 48 overall, following the Khalil Mack trade, which gives new general manager Ryan Poles a chance to nab two top-50 players.

When looking at the Bears’ history of second-round picks, there’s certainly been some franchise-setters in the mix. That includes two (soon to be three) Hall of Famers. While Chicago would certainly love to have a first-round selection, Poles could find some significant contributors with his two second-rounders.

From Devin Hester to Charles Tillman to Mike Singletary, we’re ranking the 10 best second-round selections in Bears history:

FB Matt Suhey (1980)

Fullback Matt Suhey played all 10 NFL seasons with the Bears, where he rushed for 2,946 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding 260 catches for 2,113 yards and five scores. Suhey was part of the 1985 Super Bowl team and earned honors on the 100 greatest Bears of All-Time list.

WR Alshon Jeffery (2012)

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery ranks third on the Bears’ all-time receiving list in receiving yards (4,549), seventh in catches (304) and ninth in touchdowns (26). He’s one of just five wideouts in franchise history that’s recorded two 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Jeffery earned Pro Bowl honors in 2013 after 89 receptions for 1,421 yards and seven touchdowns.

S Mike Brown (2000)

Mike Brown, a ballhawking safety that had a knack for making plays, spent nine seasons with Chicago (2000-08). Simply put, the Bears were better when he was on the field. Brown recorded 20 interceptions and seven defensive touchdowns, the second most in franchise history. He earned First-Team All Pro honors in 2001 and a Pro Bowl nod in 2005. Unfortunately for Brown, he battled injuries during the final five years of his career.

S Richie Petitbon (1959)

Safety Richie Petitbon, who played 10 years with the Bears from 1959-68, was a key member of the Bears’ 1963 championship team. Petitbon was voted to the Pro Bowl four times (1962-63, 1966-67) and earned a First-Team All-Pro nod in 1963 after an eight-interception season. He was also named to the 100 greatest Bears of All-Time.

FB Rick Casares (1954)

Fullback Rick Casares, who played with the Bears from 1955-64, was another key member of the 1963 championship team. He was elected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first five seasons. Casares was also a First-Team All-Pro in 1956, when he led the league in rushing with 1,126 yards and 12 touchdowns. Casares retired as the team’s all-time leading rusher (5,657 yards), a record that would be broken by the great Walter Payton in 1984.

RB Matt Forte (2008)

In a long line of great running backs, Matt Forte established himself as one of the Bears’ best of all-time. Forte spent his first eight seasons with Chicago (2008-15), and he finds himself second to the legendary Walter Payton in several categories — rushing yards (8,602), receiving yards by a running back (4,116), yards from scrimmage (12,718), and 100-yard rushing games (24) to name a few. Forte, who led the team in rushing for eight straight years, was voted to the Pro Bowl twice (2011 and 2013).

CB Charles Tillman (2003)

Cornerback Charles Tillman, who played 12 seasons with the Bears (2003-14), perfected the art of punching the ball out, dubbed the Peanut Punch. He forced 42 fumbles during that span, including a career-high 10 in 2012. Tillman was an integral part of a dominant defense that helped lead Chicago to a Super Bowl in 2006. He has 36 career interceptions, the most by a cornerback in franchise history. Tillman was named a First-Team All Pro (2012) and was voted to the Pro Bowl twice (2011, 2012).

KR Devin Hester (2006)

Devin Hester, who played for the Bears from 2006-13, established himself as the greatest return specialist of all-time. He’s a three-time first-team All Pro and four-time Pro Bowler and left a lasting impact on the return game. Hester has more punt return touchdowns than anyone in NFL history with 14, and his 20 total non-offensive touchdowns are also the most in league history. He was named to the NFL All-Decade Team for both the 2000s and 2010s. Hester was a finalist for the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, but he didn’t make the cut. But it’s only a matter of time before he gets in.

LB Bill George (1951)

The Bears have a deep history of great linebackers, and Bill George is near the top of the list. George, who played 14 years with the Bears (1952-65), is known for inventing the middle linebacker position. He’s an eight-time First-Team All-Pro (1955-61, 1963) and eight-time Pro Bowler (1954-61). George was also an integral part of that 1963 championship team. He was voted to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1950s and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1974.

LB Mike Singletary (1981)

Mike Singletary is also part of the rich history of Bears linebackers, and he was an integral member of the 1985 Bears defense. Singletary played 12 seasons in Chicago (1981-92) and was elected to 10 Pro Bowls, which is the most in franchise history. He was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1985 and 1988, was a seven-time First-Team All-Pro and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1980s. Singletary was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1998.

